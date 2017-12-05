    Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

    SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    For some fantasy players, the playoffs have begun. For others, it's either time for the offseason or the postseason remains a week away. 

    Either way, you want to nail that starting lineup. Hopefully, the Week 14 rankings below will aid you in that quest.

                 

    Quarterbacks

    1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    2. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

    3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

    4. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

    5. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

    6. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

    7. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions

    8. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

    9. Kirk Cousins, Washington

    10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

    It is remarkable how good Ben Roethlisberger is at home for fantasy players and how mediocre he is on the road. At home, Roethlisberger is averaging an impressive 19.1 points per game in standard-scoring leagues. Going into Monday night, Roethlisberger hadn't scored 19 fantasy points on the road once this season.

    This is an absolute trend. Last year, he averaged 24.5 fantasy points per game at home and just 12.9 fantasy points on the road. 

    The Baltimore Ravens have been stingy against opposing quarterbacks this season, giving up the second fewest points per week to opposing quarterbacks. It doesn't matter—Roethlisberger faces them in Pittsburgh. He's a low-end QB1 for that reason alone.

              

    Running Backs

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders runs for a 51-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningh
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    1. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

    2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    3. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

    4. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

    5. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

    6. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

    7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

    8. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

    9. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

    10. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

    11. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

    12. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

    13. Dion Lewis, New England Patriots

    14. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

    15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

    16. Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens

    17. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots

    18. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

    19. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

    20. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

    Look out, folks—Marshawn Lynch is catching fire.

    The veteran running back is averaging 73 rushing yards and a touchdown per game in his last four contests. The Raiders are also leaning on him more heavily than they did earlier in the season, handing him 43 carries overall in his last two games.

    The Kansas City Chiefs give up 104.4 rushing yards to opposing running backs per game. Lynch should have another solid showing this weekend.

    Over in Green Bay, meanwhile, it appears the Packers have found their new feature back. Jamaal Williams has seized the role in the past four weeks, averaging 20 carries, 106.7 yards from scrimmage and 0.75 touchdowns per game in that span.

    Get him in those starting lineups. Keep him in those starting lineups.

                         

    Wide Receivers

    1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

    2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

    3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

    4. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

    5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

    6. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

    7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

    8. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

    9. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

    10. Robby Anderson, New York Jets

    11. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

    12. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    13. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders

    14. Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

    15. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

    16. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

    17. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins

    18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

    19. Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns

    20. Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers

    When you post five straight weeks of double-digit fantasy points—and haven't dipped below seven fantasy points in seven straight weeks—you are a WR1. Robby Anderson fits that criteria. 

    Julio Jones' 38.8 fantasy points in Week 12 represented 30.8 percent of the fantasy points he's scored all season. That's...not great. Take away that outburst, and he's averaging just 7.9 fantasy points per game. That's low-end WR2 production. 

    Still, Jones has so much upside and pedigree it's hard to consider him anything other than an elite option. His 2017 season has been weird, to say the least, but if you bench him you risk missing one of those 38.8-point explosions.

             

    Tight Ends

    GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 03: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Image
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

    2. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

    3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

    4. Evan Engram, New York Giants

    5. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    6. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

    7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

    8. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

    9. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

    10. Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals

    Cameron Brate with Jameis Winston under center: 9.0 fantasy points game.

    Brate with Winston out of action: 0.9 fantasy points per game.

    Suffice to say, Brate's fantasy value is contingent on Winston being under center. With the Buccaneers starting quarterback in action once again, Brate returns to his weekly TE1 status.

               

    Defense/Special Teams

    1. New England Patriots

    2. Jacksonville Jaguars

    3. Los Angeles Chargers

    4. Seattle Seahawks

    5. Pittsburgh Steelers

    6. Cincinnati Bengals

    7. Baltimore Ravens

    8. Philadelphia Eagles

    9. Los Angeles Rams

    10. Chicago Bears

    Quietly, the New England Patriots have turned into one of fantasy's best defenses, averaging 11.2 fantasy points over the past seven weeks. Consider them a must-start unit at this point.

             

    Kickers

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Kicker Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a 20-yard field goal during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

    2. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

    3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

    4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

    5. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

    6. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

    7. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

    9. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

    10. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

    The advice remains the same every week: Find a reliable kicker on a solid offense and stick with him. Don't get cute, don't play matchups, don't give up on a guy after one bad week. Consistency is key at kicker.

