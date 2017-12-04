Shaun Livingston Suspended 1 Game for Physical Contact with Official

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston was reportedly suspended for one game after an incident with official Courtney Kirkland during his team's 123-95 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the news Monday, noting Kirkland will also be "removed" for a week.

Livingston was upset Kirkland didn't call a foul on Tyler Johnson when attempting a shot, and the guard and referee went forehead to forehead with each other before Livingston was ejected.

The NBA's official release noted Livingston will serve the suspension Monday during Golden State's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. It also said Kirkland was punished because he "moved toward Livingston and shared responsibility for the contact that occurred."

Warriors forward Kevin Durant suggested as much after the game, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News: "It did look like, watching it, that Courtney stepped into his face. He tossed him out. It's unfortunate. Hopefully we move on and move past it."

Livingston is averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 assists per game as part of Golden State's backcourt rotation this season. Monday was scheduled to be a rest night for Livingston prior to the suspension, with head coach Steve Kerr telling reporters he would still sit the guard despite the ejection.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson figure to continue shouldering the majority of the backcourt minutes Monday, while Patrick McCaw and Nick Young will likely see additional time off the bench.