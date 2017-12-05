Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's a critical time in fantasy football. For some owners, it's win or go home in the postseason. Standard Yahoo leagues have one more matchup before the playoffs.

At this point, trends outweigh big names. The hottest wideout may have been on your bench for the first half of the season. You might see production in older players taper off as bodies wear down.

Fantasy managers should pay attention to those with something to play for, maybe a new deal in the offseason or contract incentives.

As always, injuries play a major part in who's in line for a productive outing or increased opportunities. In this week's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em advice, there's a spotlight on teams that may not have a realistic chance at the postseason but draw matchups that should yield high scores.

For fantasy owners with players on mediocre teams, it's your week to shine. Here's advice on smart matchups and sleepers for Week 14.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Drew Brees vs. Atlanta Falcons: Start 'Em

2. Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Case Keenum vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

4. Jared Goff vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

5. Alex Smith vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Blaine Gabbert vs. Tennessee Titans

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Tom Savage couldn't move the ball against the Baltimore Ravens, but he picked up yards in chunks against the Tennessee Titans in his previous outing.

Don't let the Titans' 8-4 record fool you. This club has played down to their competition all season and allowed 365 passing yards and a touchdown to Savage in Week 13.

In three starts, Blaine Gabbert has thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions, but he's going against a defense that's forced just two turnovers in the last three games.

According to Mike Jurecki of Arizonasports.com, head coach Bruce Arians didn't sound sure about running back Adrian Peterson's return to action after missing a game due to a neck injury.

Regardless of Peterson's status, expect a heavy dose of the passing attack against a porous secondary.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Marshawn Lynch vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Jamaal Williams vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. C.J. Anderson vs. New York Jets: Sit 'Em

4. Jonathan Stewart vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

5. LeGarrette Blount vs. Los Angeles Rams: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Matt Forte vs. Denver Broncos

Running back Matt Forte should have a productive birthday against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. He turns 32 years old on Sunday, but he's been effective in the New York Jets offense over the past few weeks.

Forte has logged double-digit rush attempts in the previous three games. In Week 13, he outgained Bilal Powell on the ground with slightly fewer carries.

The Broncos will welcome cornerback Aqib Talib back to the starting lineup after he served a one-game suspension. Denver will have solid coverage on the perimeter, which may force quarterback Josh McCown to target the middle of the field or handoff 30-plus times to the running backs.

Forte should finish with at least 20 touches as a ball-carrier and receiver. Take advantage of his projected heavy workload.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Tyreek Hill vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

3. Jamison Crowder vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sit 'Em

4. Robby Anderson vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

5. Mike Evans vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Josh Gordon vs. Green Bay Packers

Norm Hall/Getty Images

In case you decided to watch another football game other than the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, which is very likely, here's the news about wideout Josh Gordon. He's still a talented wide receiver with reliable hands.

Gordon took the field for the first time since the 2014 campaign and caught four passes for 85 yards against a top-10 pass defense. The 26-year-old wideout still has the ability to leap over a defensive back and bring down a difficult catch.

Despite playing with a rookie signal-caller in DeShone Kizer, Gordon's capabilities outweigh excuses not to start him in fantasy leagues. For those who took a wait-and-see approach with his production, feel free to insert the Browns wideout into your lineup.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Hunter Henry vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Cameron Brate vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

3. Ben Watson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

4. Kyle Rudolph vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

5. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Tennessee Titans

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

As mentioned above, the Cardinals may lean heavily on the passing attack to compensate for Peterson's absence in the backfield. It's not a bad idea against the 25th-ranked pass defense.

Gabbert has targeted tight end Ricky Seals-Jones at least five times in each of the last three outings. The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M has scored three touchdowns over the previous three contests.

Seals-Jones quickly surpassed Jermaine Gresham in the pecking order among pass-catchers. He saw more than double the number of targets as a receiver. The first-year tight end didn't reach the end zone in Week 13, but he's due for at least one touchdown reception in the upcoming matchup against the Titans.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start 'Em

2. New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

3. Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

4. Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

5. Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Harry How/Getty Images

According to 9News reporter Mike Klis, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph plans to stick with quarterback Trevor Siemian against the Jets.

Whether it's Siemian or Paxton Lynch, the Broncos have been a turnover-prone disaster on offense. Denver ranks No. 2 with 27 giveaways behind the Browns. In Week 13, the Miami Dolphins returned an interception for a touchdown and sacked Siemian three times.

Believe it or not, the Jets still have a thin chance at making the playoffs with a tough schedule ahead. This team continues to play hard under head coach Todd Bowles.

After two games without a takeaway, expect the Jets defense to show up and force a couple of turnovers on the road with a sloppy offense on the field.