Jim Harbaugh Responds on Twitter to Mark Dantonio's Comments on Beating Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Not that it needed any help, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has escalated the rivalry between his school and Michigan State.

Harbaugh sent out a tweet directed at Spartans coach Mike Dantonio Monday:

This is in response to Dantonio's press conference Sunday, where he expressed disappointment that the Wolverines were taken ahead of Michigan State for the Outback Bowl

"The records are what they are," he explained, per Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal. "I'll just continue to focus on beating Michigan."

Michigan, which finished the season at 8-4, will face South Carolina on New Year's Day.

Michigan State will take on Washington State in the less prestigious Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 despite having a 9-3 record in the same conference, including a road win over the Wolverines. The squad also has an elite home win over Penn State on its resume.

Dantonio and Harbaugh have gone head to head three times since the latter returned to the college ranks, with Michigan State winning two times. The road team has won all three times in the rivalry.

Of course, Harbaugh made sure to point out the struggles the Spartans had just one year ago. They finished just 3-9 in 2016, including a 1-8 record in the Big Ten.

Although the 53-year-old coach has never shied away from making a controversial comment, he had surprisingly been quiet on social media for most of the season before his backhanded compliment Monday.