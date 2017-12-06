10 Blockbuster Trade Ideas MLB Teams Should Pull Off This Winter

0 of 10

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

MLB's Hot Stove season has yet to produce any blockbuster trades. Perhaps what it needs is a few ideas.

Ahead lie 10 blockbuster trade concepts that are within the realm of possibility. Some exceptions aside, they involve star players on sellers who make sense for buyers with enough assets for big deals.

There's just one three-part catch: None involve Giancarlo Stanton, the San Francisco Giants or the St. Louis Cardinals. That particular section of the offseason rumor mill doesn't leave much room for imagination for now, and should come to a resolution soon. It's best to just let that play out.

Otherwise, it's on to the aforementioned 10 trade ideas, going in order from smallest to biggest blockbuster.