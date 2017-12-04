Dead or Alive: Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt Heading into Week 14?

Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU) Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10 It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10 Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds? NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

The NFL playoff race is still wide open after Week 13. Which contenders still have a legitimate shot at the postseason?

Watch above as Adam Lefkoe and Bleacher Report Lead NFL Analyst Chris Simms debate which teams' playoff hopes should be alive and well.

