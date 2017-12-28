Bray Wyatt, Shinsuke Nakamura and the Most Disappointing Stars of 2017

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Hope filled the WWE air as Bray Wyatt won the world title and Shinsuke Nakamura sauntered onto the main roster. But sparks did not become flames in either case.

The Eater of Worlds' narratives induced groans. Nakamura's matches were sleepier than anyone could have imagined. It was an underwhelming year for both men and for a number of other Superstars.

These wrestlers' disappointing years offered a look at how opportunity, booking and performance all dictate how much one succeeds.

For Wyatt, he has to be frustrated with the material he's been given. Rather than the script allowing him to become a monster, it's made him a corny also-ran.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was spot-on when he tweeted: "WWE has been playing hokey pokey with Bray Wyatt being some horror movie guy who is in the A/V Club for damn near five years."

Nakamura can blame a low-grade opponent, poor writing and his own so-so performances for a 2017 that didn't live up to the hype.

The up-and-down Finn Balor and the underused Rusev deserve honorable mentions. But the following Superstars' work was less impressive. Blase bouts and tepid stories earned Wyatt and others a place on the list proper.

Note: Match ratings from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t the Internet Wrestling Database).