FA Cup Draw 2017 Schedule: 3rd-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

A Merseyside derby at Anfield between Liverpool and Everton is the headline fixture from an intriguing FA Cup Round 3 draw.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal will visit Nottingham Forest, while Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Burnley. Manchester United will get their competition up and running with a home tie against Derby County.

Chelsea travel to Norwich City in their competition opener, while bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will also meet.

BT Sport Football relayed the draw in full; the matches will be played over the weekend of January 6:

Merseyside Derby Headlines Round 3 Draw

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, and the two bitter rivals will get another opportunity to go at it in Round 3 of the FA Cup less than a month later.

The Reds will be the big favourites in both games after a strong start to the campaign. They also boast a brilliant record at home against their neighbours, with Everton failing to win at Anfield since 1999.

As noted by journalist Chris Smith, the draw makes it an extremely tough start to the new year for Everton:

While this stage of the FA Cup is typically a time for managers to rotate their squads, you sense neither Jurgen Klopp nor Sam Allardyce will play anything other than their strongest XIs in this one.

Other sides near the top of the Premier League table may get a chance to rotate, though, with Arsenal and Manchester United drawing Championship sides.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Gunners have an excellent record in this competition, with manager Arsene Wenger steering them to victory in three of the last four editions. Nottingham Forest will potentially be tricky opponents for Arsenal, although as noted by OptaJoe, when the two sides met last term, it was routine for the Premier League side:

United will be confident of making routine progress against Derby regardless of whether manager Jose Mourinho opts to mix things up.

Elsewhere, City will be delighted to be at the Etihad Stadium, although they will be well aware that Burnley represent tough opponents. While Pep Guardiola's team have been serene in the top flight this term, the Clarets have beaten some big names away from home this season, including Chelsea and Everton.

In another eye-catching encounter, Brighton will host Palace in what is always a fiercely contested affair. The We Are Brighton Twitter account got a jab in early at the expense of their enemies:

Tottenham will start their tournament at Wembley and will hope many more ties in the national stadium will follow, with the semi-finals and final to be played there. AFC Wimbledon supporters will relish their showdown under the arch and will be keen to spring a surprise.

Another big game churned out is the meeting between north-east rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland.