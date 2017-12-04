Manchester City Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Contract Talk Amid Fresh Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly not interested in opening talks over a new contract at the Etihad Stadium until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, City are likely to try to start negotiations before the end of the season, but Sterling, 22, "wants to focus purely on trying to win the Premier League and maintain his best form for his country."

It was reported last summer that Arsenal wanted Sterling included in a potential deal that would see Alexis Sanchez move the other way from the Emirates Stadium to City, per Sky Sports News.

However, the England international—who signed a deal to 2020 with City when he joined from Liverpool for £49 million in 2015—stayed put in Manchester and has shown a remarkable upturn in form this term.

Sterling has netted nine Premier League goals in 13 appearances so far in 2017-18—equalling his best-ever return for a league campaign—and also returned four in five in the UEFA Champions League.

Per The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke, five of his goals have come at crucial times for Pep Guardiola's side:

As a result of his impressive form, Sterling's standing in the Premier League and across Europe has soared.

Sky Sports News recently reported City were planning to open contract talks with the former Queens Park Rangers youth player.

But it seems the Jamaica-born winger is eager to simply concentrate on his football at the moment and hold off on negotiations until after the World Cup, which takes place in Russia in June and July next year.

This is unlikely to concern any of the City hierarchy as Sterling still has well over two years remaining on his current deal and is surely as happy as ever at the Etihad given his and the side's impressive form.

The Sky Blues will be eager to get him signed to new terms as soon as possible after the World Cup, though.

If Sterling continues to perform to such a high level, top European clubs will surely begin to pursue him at the first hint of stalling contract talks with City.