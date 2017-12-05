Bowl Games 2017-18: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Predictions for Top Matchups

Bowl Games 2017-18: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Predictions for Top MatchupsDecember 5, 2017
This bowl season is loaded with intriguing matchups throughout the month, although most fans will be not-so-patiently waiting on the final few games on the schedule.
Whether you agree with the decisions of the College Football Playoff committee or not, they set up some exciting battles to help decide this year's national champion. The elite teams that didn't make the top four are also involved in intriguing matchups that will be fun to watch as well.
Here is a full look at the schedule for the upcoming postseason, with a breakdown of the top games to watch.
2017 Bowl Schedule
Unless otherwise noted, live stream for all games available on WatchESPN.
Saturday, Dec. 16
New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Troy vs. North Texas
Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Boise State vs. Oregon
New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. Colorado State
Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Akron vs. FAU
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. FIU
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Ohio
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): USF vs. Texas Tech
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Army
Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Fresno State vs. Houston
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Utah vs. West Virginia
Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Duke vs. NIU
Cactus Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Kansas State vs. UCLA
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State vs. Southern Miss
New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Iowa
Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., Fox; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Arizona vs. Purdue
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Missouri
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Virginia vs. Navy
Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Stanford vs. TCU
Holiday Bowl (9 p.m., FS1; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Michigan State vs. Washington State
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl (3 p.m., CBS; Stream: CBSSports.com): Arizona State vs. NC State
Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Kentucky vs. Northwestern
Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Cotton Bowl Classic (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio State vs. USC
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC): Iowa State vs. Memphis
Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Penn State vs. Washington
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Wisconsin vs. Miami
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2): Michigan vs. South Carolina
Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Auburn vs. UCF
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Notre Dame vs. LSU
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. Georgia
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Alabama
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)
Top Matchups
Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Alabama
This is a repeat of the last two national championships, but there are a lot of new faces on both sides.
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is no longer there, although neither is much of the elite players from Alabama's defense a year ago. Of course, in both cases, the backups have filled in nicely.
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Rashaan Evans have kept the Crimson Tide defense running smoothly, leading the nation with just 11.5 points allowed per game. Kelly Bryant has done a good job replacing Watson under center for the Tigers, making plays with his arm and his legs all season long.
The biggest question for Alabama will be whether it can handle the Clemson defense, which has been impressive up front all year long. Considering the team's struggle against an equally tough Auburn front-seven, there is reason for hesitation.
However, it will be 36 days between games for the Crimson Tide, giving head coach Nick Saban a lot of time to fix any issues on both sides of the field. Alabama might have been the last team in the field, but quarterback Jalen Hurts has been here before, and there is enough talent to pull off the upset.
Prediction: Alabama 24, Clemson 21
Rose Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Georgia
Oklahoma hasn't seen anything quite like Georgia's defense this season, but Georgia hasn't seen anyone quite like Baker Mayfield.
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports quoted a coach with some high praise for the senior:
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
In NYC for CollegeHOF event. Ran into a HC. Told me Baker Mayfield's the best college QB he's ever seen. "He's got incredible feet, accuracy & people don't realize just how tough he is. Biggest thing is his confidence level. He raises up everyone in that whole program."2017-12-4 13:37:26
Mayfield has been incredible all year long, throwing 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions for an NCAA-best 203.8 efficiency rating. He is smart enough to find the open man and athletic enough to beat you with his legs if you cover everyone.
He has led the Sooners offense to an average of 44.9 ppg, and it's difficult to see this slowing down too much in the postseason.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb could be in for a big day against a questionable Oklahoma defense, but it will be too tough to keep up on the scoreboard.
Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Georgia 28
Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami
Thanks in part to the "turnover chain," Miami finished the regular season leading the country in turnover margin at plus-17, via NCAA.com. The squad also led all teams in sacks per game.
While the ACC title game against Clemson didn't go as well as the Hurricanes hoped thanks in part to three giveaways, the defense still knows how to cause havoc for opposing offenses.
This is bad news for Wisconsin and quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who led Wisconsin to a 12-1 record despite 15 interceptions on the season. The sophomore was forced to make plays against Ohio State when running back Jonathan Taylor was shut down, and he ended up struggling all night long.
Miami should cause similar problems for this offense in what could be a low-scoring game.
With the Hurricanes also playing in effectively a home game for the Orange Bowl, it will only make things more difficult for Wisconsin.
There are question marks about the Miami offense after scoring just 17 points in the last two games combined, but the group should be able to do just enough to earn the win.
Prediction: Miami 20, Wisconsin 10
Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC
Two teams with similar seasons can commiserate about barely missing the playoff.
Both Ohio State and USC lost a tough nonconference game and one conference game they wish they had back before winning a league title. Taking away one of those losses likely changes the shape of the playoffs.
While more people were complaining about the Buckeyes to the committee, Danny Kanell of Sirius XM broke down a case for the Trojans:
Danny Kanell @dannykanell
For the people who like "eye test" ... USC is better than Ohio State AND Bama at QB, RB, WR Those are pretty significant positions no??2017-12-3 16:01:09
USC does have the chance to showcase its high-powered offense behind possible No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, it is more likely the game is decided in the trenches, which favors Ohio State.
The Buckeyes can clear room for an impressive rushing attack led by J.K. Dobbins, while Nick Bosa and others create havoc from the defensive line. USC has been outmuscled at times this year, and Ohio State has the ability to do it once again.
Adding in J.T. Barrett's experience, Ohio State should be able to pull off a close win.
Prediction: Ohio State 31, USC 27