    Bowl Games 2017-18: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Predictions for Top Matchups

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Kelly Bryant #2 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    This bowl season is loaded with intriguing matchups throughout the month, although most fans will be not-so-patiently waiting on the final few games on the schedule.

    Whether you agree with the decisions of the College Football Playoff committee or not, they set up some exciting battles to help decide this year's national champion. The elite teams that didn't make the top four are also involved in intriguing matchups that will be fun to watch as well.

    Here is a full look at the schedule for the upcoming postseason, with a breakdown of the top games to watch.

                         

    2017 Bowl Schedule

    Unless otherwise noted, live stream for all games available on WatchESPN.

         

    Saturday, Dec. 16

    New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Troy vs. North Texas

    Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Boise State vs. Oregon

    New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. Colorado State

    Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

         

    Tuesday, Dec. 19

    Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Akron vs. FAU

         

    Wednesday, Dec. 20

    Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

        

    Thursday, Dec. 21

    Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. FIU

        

    Friday, Dec. 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Ohio

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

        

    Saturday, Dec. 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): USF vs. Texas Tech

    Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Army

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Appalachian State vs. Toledo

        

    Sunday, Dec. 24

    Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Fresno State vs. Houston

        

    Tuesday, Dec. 26

    Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Utah vs. West Virginia

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Duke vs. NIU

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Kansas State vs. UCLA

        

    Wednesday, Dec. 27

    Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State vs. Southern Miss

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Iowa

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., Fox; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Arizona vs. Purdue

    Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Missouri

        

    Thursday, Dec. 28

    Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Virginia vs. Navy

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

    Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Stanford vs. TCU

    Holiday Bowl (9 p.m., FS1; Stream: Fox Sports Go): Michigan State vs. Washington State

        

    Friday, Dec. 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

    Sun Bowl (3 p.m., CBS; Stream: CBSSports.com): Arizona State vs. NC State

    Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN): Kentucky vs. Northwestern

    Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports; Stream: CBSSports.com): New Mexico State vs. Utah State

    Cotton Bowl Classic (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio State vs. USC

        

    Saturday, Dec. 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State vs. Louisville

    Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC): Iowa State vs. Memphis

    Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Penn State vs. Washington

    Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Wisconsin vs. Miami

        

    Monday, Jan. 1

    Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2): Michigan vs. South Carolina

    Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Auburn vs. UCF

    Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Notre Dame vs. LSU          

    Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

    Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Alabama

        

    Monday, Jan. 8

    College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

                      

    Top Matchups

    Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Alabama

    STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 11: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide gets around Brandon Bryant #1 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Starkv
    Butch Dill/Getty Images

    This is a repeat of the last two national championships, but there are a lot of new faces on both sides.

    Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is no longer there, although neither is much of the elite players from Alabama's defense a year ago. Of course, in both cases, the backups have filled in nicely.

    Minkah Fitzpatrick and Rashaan Evans have kept the Crimson Tide defense running smoothly, leading the nation with just 11.5 points allowed per game. Kelly Bryant has done a good job replacing Watson under center for the Tigers, making plays with his arm and his legs all season long.

    The biggest question for Alabama will be whether it can handle the Clemson defense, which has been impressive up front all year long. Considering the team's struggle against an equally tough Auburn front-seven, there is reason for hesitation.

    However, it will be 36 days between games for the Crimson Tide, giving head coach Nick Saban a lot of time to fix any issues on both sides of the field. Alabama might have been the last team in the field, but quarterback Jalen Hurts has been here before, and there is enough talent to pull off the upset.

    Prediction: Alabama 24, Clemson 21

                  

    Rose Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Georgia 

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter during Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty I
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Oklahoma hasn't seen anything quite like Georgia's defense this season, but Georgia hasn't seen anyone quite like Baker Mayfield.

    Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports quoted a coach with some high praise for the senior:

    Mayfield has been incredible all year long, throwing 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions for an NCAA-best 203.8 efficiency rating. He is smart enough to find the open man and athletic enough to beat you with his legs if you cover everyone.

    He has led the Sooners offense to an average of 44.9 ppg, and it's difficult to see this slowing down too much in the postseason.

    Georgia running back Nick Chubb could be in for a big day against a questionable Oklahoma defense, but it will be too tough to keep up on the scoreboard.

    Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Georgia 28

                 

    Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami 

    PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Jaquan Johnson #4 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 24, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Thanks in part to the "turnover chain," Miami finished the regular season leading the country in turnover margin at plus-17, via NCAA.com. The squad also led all teams in sacks per game.

    While the ACC title game against Clemson didn't go as well as the Hurricanes hoped thanks in part to three giveaways, the defense still knows how to cause havoc for opposing offenses.

    This is bad news for Wisconsin and quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who led Wisconsin to a 12-1 record despite 15 interceptions on the season. The sophomore was forced to make plays against Ohio State when running back Jonathan Taylor was shut down, and he ended up struggling all night long.

    Miami should cause similar problems for this offense in what could be a low-scoring game.

    With the Hurricanes also playing in effectively a home game for the Orange Bowl, it will only make things more difficult for Wisconsin.

    There are question marks about the Miami offense after scoring just 17 points in the last two games combined, but the group should be able to do just enough to earn the win.

    Prediction: Miami 20, Wisconsin 10

                 

    Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ohio State won 27-21. (Photo by Andy
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Two teams with similar seasons can commiserate about barely missing the playoff.

    Both Ohio State and USC lost a tough nonconference game and one conference game they wish they had back before winning a league title. Taking away one of those losses likely changes the shape of the playoffs.

    While more people were complaining about the Buckeyes to the committee, Danny Kanell of Sirius XM broke down a case for the Trojans:

    USC does have the chance to showcase its high-powered offense behind possible No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, it is more likely the game is decided in the trenches, which favors Ohio State.

    The Buckeyes can clear room for an impressive rushing attack led by J.K. Dobbins, while Nick Bosa and others create havoc from the defensive line. USC has been outmuscled at times this year, and Ohio State has the ability to do it once again.

    Adding in J.T. Barrett's experience, Ohio State should be able to pull off a close win.

    Prediction: Ohio State 31, USC 27

