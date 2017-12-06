Keep or Chuck? 1 Player Each MLB Team Has to Make Final Decision on ASAP

1 of 6

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Gabriel Ynoa*

Before his contract was purchased by the Orioles last February, Gabriel Ynoa had ranked among the top 20 prospects in the New York Mets organization four years running.

The 24-year-old went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 34.2 innings at the MLB level last year in four starts and five relief appearances, and RosterResource feels he has a spot in the Baltimore rotation.

However, that will likely change with a few additions this winter. Ynoa still has some intriguing potential, especially out of the bullpen, where his mid-90s fastball and good slider have a chance to play up. It's just a question of whether he survives the roster crunch this spring or ends up landing elsewhere.

Boston Red Sox: C/OF Blake Swihart*

Blake Swihart ranked as the No. 17 prospect in baseball prior to 2015, and he debuted that season with a .712 OPS, 17 doubles and five home runs in 309 plate appearances.

He's seen just 81 plate appearances in the majors the past two seasons while dealing with injuries, but it still sounds like he has a fan in team president Dave Dombrowski. He told Jen McCaffrey of MassLive:

"We like his athleticism, we like him as a player. He didn't have a good offensive year during the season. I think a lot of that was based on missing time the year before and getting hurt early in the year with his hand, but he really swung the bat well in winter ball. We like him a great deal. We think he can hit. So, ideally, we have to find a spot somehow."

A Chris Herrmann-type role might be the best-case scenario for Swihart in Boston, but a change of scenery could prove beneficial.

New York Yankees: RHP Bryan Mitchell*

Assuming the Yankees add an arm to fill out the rotation behind Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery, there's a real chance Bryan Mitchell will be a roster casualty.

The 26-year-old has bounced between Triple-A and the majors the past few seasons with mostly underwhelming results at the MLB level, where he has a 4.94 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 98.1 innings.

While he hasn't missed many bats in the big leagues, he did post a 3.25 ERA with a 66-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63.2 innings as a starter for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. Success like that in the high minors will make it difficult to sneak him through waivers.

Tampa Bay Rays: IF Brad Miller

It's hard to know exactly what to make of Brad Miller.

The 28-year-old posted a 113 OPS+ and slugged 30 home runs during the 2016 season before injuries saw that cut to an 84 OPS+ and just nine home runs in 407 plate appearances last year.

While that power outage and his .201 average left a lot to be desired, he quietly raised his walk rate from 7.8 to 15.5 percent and his hard-contact rate also climbed from 35.1 to 38.4 percent.

Miller has a clear path to playing time following the departure of Logan Morrison. But even if the team doesn't sign another first baseman and he breaks camp with the starting job, prospect Jake Bauers will be knocking on the door before too long.

The window to secure his long-term place on the team is closing.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Ezequiel Carrera*

Ezequiel Carrera provided league-average offense (100 OPS+) and some decent speed (10 steals in 11 attempts) last season, but he posted brutal defensive metrics (-14 DRS, -13.3 UZR/150) and finished the year with a minus-0.4 WAR.

While the Blue Jays opted to non-tender slick-fielding Ryan Goins and right-hander Tom Koehler last week, Carrera was tendered a contract and he's projected to earn $1.9 million in arbitration.

Considering Carrera's below-average performance last season and lack of upside, the team might be better suited giving the fourth outfielder job to someone like Dwight Smith Jr. or Dalton Pompey.