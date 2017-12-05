Tarik Cohen Matches Rookie Production Unseen Since Gale Sayers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears lost 15-14 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, falling to 3-9 for the season. While the team's rough season persisted, rookie running back Tarik Cohen returned a punt for a 61-yard touchdown.

By adding said play to his highlight reel, Cohen has now scored a touchdown on a running play, pass play, kick return (kick or punt) and has even thrown a touchdown pass. The 22-year-old is the first rookie to score in this variety of ways since Hall of Famer (and former Bear) Gale Sayers did so in 1965, per ESPN.com (h/t Elias Sports Bureau).

Cohen, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A&T, sits behind second-year running back Jordan Howard on Chicago's depth chart, limiting his opportunities. As a result, he has compiled just 267 yards on the ground during his inaugural season.

In fact, he has been more of a threat in the passing game thus far. Over 12 games, Cohen ranks second on the Bears in receiving yards (307) and first in receptions (39). While Cohen has the makings of a dynamic offensive weapon, the Bears have yet to employ him in a productive manner.

Chicago's offense as a whole has struggled this season as well. Through Week 13, the Bears have averaged 275.8 yards per game, leading just the Cincinnati Bengals (274.3) in the category. Their 15.9 points per game also rank 30th in the league, ahead of only the New York Giants (15.8) and the Cleveland Browns (14.7).

The Bears will attempt to scrape together their fourth win of the season Sunday when they go on the road to face the Bengals in the battle of two anemic offenses.