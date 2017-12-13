MLB's All-Time Free-Agent Contract Rankings, Position-by-Position

10 of 10

1. Rich Gossage, New York Yankees (Nov. 22, 1977)

Contract: Six years, $3.6 million (3.4x league avg)

AVG stats: 183 ERA+, 25 SV, 2.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 84 K, 86 IP, 3.1 WAR

Accolades: 4x All-Star, 3x playoffs, 1x WS win

Bullpens were constructed a bit differently back when the Yankees signed Rich Gossage.

Take his first season with the team for example.

While he led the AL with 27 saves, he also compiled a 10-11 record and finished fourth on the team with 134.1 innings pitched, despite not starting a single game.

At any rate, he was the game's most dominant bullpen force during his time in pinstripes, posting an 18.7 WAR in his six seasons with the team and winning a World Series title in 1978.

2. Koji Uehara, Boston Red Sox (Dec. 18, 2012)

Contract: Two years, $9.25 million (1.3x league avg)

AVG stats: 232 ERA+, 24 SV, 1.75 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 90 K, 69 IP, 2.6 WAR

Accolades: 1x All-Star, 1x playoffs, 1x WS win

Koji Uehara came to the big leagues as a 34-year-old with 10 seasons under his belt in the Japanese League and he was 38 by the time he joined the Red Sox in 2013.

Originally slotted in a middle-relief role, he took over as the team's closer midway through his first season and went on to convert 20 of 22 save chances with a 0.41 ERA and 0.36 WHIP the rest of the way.

He wrapped up the 2013 regular season with an outrageous 101-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 74.1 innings and then worked 10.2 scoreless innings while converting all five save chances in the ALCS and World Series to help the team win a title.

He was terrific again the following season and ended up signing another two-year deal with the Red Sox once his contract was up.

3. Rollie Fingers, San Diego Padres (Dec. 14, 1976)

Contract: Six years, $1.6 million (1.9x league avg)

AVG stats: 127 ERA+, 28 SV, 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 K, 97 IP, 1.9 WAR

Accolades: 3x All-Star, 1x Cy Young, 1x MVP, 1x playoffs

An integral part of the Athletics teams that won three straight World Series titles from 1972 to 1974, Rollie Fingers joined the Padres following the 1976 season.

In his four seasons in San Diego, he tallied 108 saves with a 3.12 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, making the All-Star team once and leading the league in saves twice.

Following the 1980 season, he was traded to St. Louis and then again to Milwaukee where he helped the Brewers to what were their only two postseason appearances up until the 2008 season.

He won AL Cy Young and MVP honors in 1981 with a league-leading 28 saves and a 1.04 ERA. Unfortunately, a back injury sidelined him during the team's run to the World Series in 1982, or perhaps things would have gone differently in a seven-game series loss to the Cardinals.

4. Joe Nathan, Texas Rangers (Nov. 21, 2011)

Contract: Two years, $14.75 million (2.2x league avg)

AVG stats: 204 ERA+, 40 SV, 2.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 76 K, 64 IP, 2.6 WAR

Accolades: 2x All-Star, 1x playoffs

One of the game's elite closers during his time with the Twins, Joe Nathan had 261 career saves to his credit when he joined the Rangers as a 37-year-old.

He had missed the 2010 season with Tommy John surgery and still wasn't himself in 2011 when he posted a 4.84 ERA, but he returned to elite form in Texas.

Nathan was an All-Star in both seasons with the team, converting 80 of 86 save chances with a 2.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 before moving on to Detroit.

5. Fernando Rodney, Tampa Bay Rays (Jan. 4, 2012)

Contract: Two years, $4.25 million (0.6x league avg)

AVG stats: 202 ERA+, 42 SV, 1.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 79 K, 71 IP, 2.1 WAR

Accolades: 1x All-Star, 1x playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a living building their bullpen out of spare parts plucked from the scrapheap and that's exactly what Fernando Rodney was.

The team needed a closer and Rodney had a 37-save season to his credit prior to a forgettable two-year run with the Angels that made him a bargain.

He was nothing short of brilliant in his first season, converting 48 of 50 save chances with a pristine 0.60 ERA and 0.78 WHIP to finish fifth in AL Cy Young voting. He followed that up with a 37-save season, then signed a far more lucrative two-year, $14 million deal with the Mariners.

Best One-Year Contract: Billy Wagner, ATL (Dec. 2, 2009)

Salary: $7 million (2.3x league avg)

Looking to bridge the gap to prospect Craig Kimbrel in the closer's role, the Braves signed veteran Billy Wagner and his 385 career saves to a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old was limited to just 17 games the previous season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but he was back to 100 percent in Atlanta.

Wagner ended up converting 37 of 44 save chances with a 1.43 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 13.5 K/9, posting a 2.4 WAR and making the All-Star team for the seventh and final time before retiring at the end of the season.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while contract information came from a wide variety of sources including Baseball Prospectus, Spotrac and old news articles.