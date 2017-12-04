WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 4

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw Tag Team Championships were up for grabs Monday night as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose sought to regain the gold from Sheamus and Cesaro, less-than-one month after dropping the titles to The Bar.

Ambrose found himself at the mercy of the heels, isolated from Rollins and beaten down for the majority of the bout.

A hot tag to Rollins late, though, led to the action breaking down and an increase in the drama surrounding the bout.

The Kingslayer escaped an attempt at The Neutralizer by Cesaro and was en route to a victory when Sheamus hit the ring. An attack despite the warnings of the referee gave way to a disqualification finish.

Kurt Angle appeared, announcing the restarting of the match under No Disqualification rules.

Rollins and Ambrose dove through the ropes, wiping their opponents out and beginning an onslaught that saw them come within seconds of winning the titles.

Samoa Joe hit the ring, attacking Ambrose and Rollins. This drew out Reigns, who sent Joe packing but it was a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to Ambrose that secured the champions the victory.

Result

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Grade

B+

Analysis

These two teams are incapable of having a bad match. For three-quarters of the way through, Monday's main event was exactly what you would expect from the talent involved.

The interjection of Samoa Joe, the screwy finish and the restart hurt the flow and led to an overbooked mess late. With that said, it was still a quality capper to a show that was consistently entertaining throughout.

The only question now is whether or not Sheamus and Cesaro will continue their rivalry with The Shield or if they move on to a different team.

For the sake of preventing fatigue, hopefully the latter is the case.