    FSU Head Coach Rumors: Oregon's Willie Taggart Interviewing, Finalizing Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    Oregon head coach Willie Taggart gives feedback from the sidelines against Oregon State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
    Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

    Willie Taggart reportedly may be on the move for the second year in a row, with Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun reporting the Oregon head coach is finalizing a deal to join Florida State.

    Hall added that Taggart is "looking" to bring defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt with him and that an announcement is expected today.

    Tomahawk Nation reported earlier Monday that Taggart planed to meet with Florida State officials Monday to discuss its head coaching vacancy. The Ducks coach went 7-5 during his first season in Eugene but has ties to Florida after four successful years at South Florida.

    Taggart has deflected questions twice when asked about the Florida State vacancy when speaking to reporters

    The Seminoles are looking to replace Jimbo Fisher, who left for Texas A&M after being offered a record 10-year, $75 million contract. Fisher went 83-23 in eight seasons with the program after replacing the legendary Bobby Bowden. The team won the 2013 national championship and won at least 10 games six times.

    Ranked third in the preseason, Florida State went 5-6 under Fisher in 2017, due in large part to an injury to quarterback Deondre Francois. 

    Oregon's football program has been on a steady decline since the departure of Chip Kelly in 2012. Mark Helfrich kept things afloat with the remnants of Kelly's core in 2013 and 2014, but the team has fallen out of national contention since. With high-powered boosters like Phil Knight providing funds for state-of-the-art facilities that rank among the nation's best, Oregon's downturn has been frustrating.

    Taggart saw some of its offensive firepower return under Taggart, averaging 36.7 points per game and ranking eighth in the country in rushing. The Ducks (7-5) have won three of their last four games heading into the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16 against 25th-ranked Boise State.

