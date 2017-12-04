Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets on 'Rules' After Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels Altercation

Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets on 'Rules' After Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels AltercationDecember 4, 2017
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was seen screaming at his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, on the sidelines during the team's 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
After the game, injured New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suggested there was a double standard between how Brady was analyzed for those actions after the game and how OBJ might have been portrayed had he done the same:
Sean Lyric @Sean_Lyric
It’s “passion” bro. Imagine if @OBJ_3 showed some of this “passion” towards any of his coaches... Smh #DoubleStandard https://t.co/FFocdQG0U92017-12-3 22:43:16
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
Listen when I say this is the craziest thing someone ever has tweeted or posted to me because I LITERALLY had this same conversation today about the EXACT thing ur takin about it. “There’s rules..and then there’s rules..” https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar2017-12-4 07:47:24
