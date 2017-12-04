    Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets on 'Rules' After Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels Altercation

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on September 1, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
    Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was seen screaming at his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, on the sidelines during the team's 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    After the game, injured New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suggested there was a double standard between how Brady was analyzed for those actions after the game and how OBJ might have been portrayed had he done the same: 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

