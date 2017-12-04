Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets on 'Rules' After Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels Altercation

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was seen screaming at his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, on the sidelines during the team's 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

After the game, injured New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suggested there was a double standard between how Brady was analyzed for those actions after the game and how OBJ might have been portrayed had he done the same:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.