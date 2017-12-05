NFL Picks Week 14: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It's now or never for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team that started the season with a 5-0 record that included a one-sided victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 has gone into a deep funk.

The Chiefs have lost six of seven games and have fallen to 6-6 for the season. The Chiefs are in a tie for first place with the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, but the Chiefs still have a technical edge because they have a better divisional record than either of their rivals.

The Chiefs' latest loss came at the hands of the New York Jets, and while the Chiefs built an early 14-0 lead, they could not hold the Jets in check.

The Raiders have already beaten the Chiefs once this season, and Derek Carr is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Carr has battled back from injuries this year, and now he has a chance to rescue the Raiders' season if they can beat the Chiefs and keep on winning.

Oakland should have the advantage, as the Chiefs are no longer able to play 60 consistent minutes. The offense has been struggling, and the defense does not have the speed to compete with the most talented teams. There are also issues with discipline that came to the forefront when cornerback Marcus Peters picked up an official's flag and threw it into the stands in Week 13.

The Chiefs are four-point favorites, according to OddsShark. That looks like a tough number for those backing the Chiefs. They have lost six of seven, and to ask them to lay points is too much. Look for the Raiders to not only cover the spread but also win the game.

Week 14 Point Spreads and Predictions

New Orleans (-1.5) at Atlanta

San Francisco at Houston (-2.5)

Oakland at Kansas City (-4)

Indianapolis at Buffalo (NL)

Minnesota (-3) at Carolina

Chicago at Cincinnati (-6)

Green Bay (-3.5) at Cleveland

Detroit at Tampa Bay (NL)

Dallas (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants

Washington at L.A. Chargers (-6)

Tennessee (-3) at Arizona

N.Y. Jets at Denver (Even)

Seattle at Jacksonville (-3)

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams (-2)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-7)

New England (-11) at Miami

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

Can the Packers make the playoffs? That seems to be a tall order considering they are two games behind the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, who are in wild-card positions, but the Packers have plenty of momentum after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime in Week 13.

Taking any game in the extra session is always a positive, and it raised the Packers' record to 6-6. The Packers also got the good news that Aaron Rodgers has been taken off the injured reserve list although he will not play in this game, per Ryan Wood of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers should be able to get the best of the Browns even with backup Brett Hundley drawing the starting assignment. However, the knowledge that Rodgers is off IR should increase the confidence level on the Green Bay sideline

Hundley has established a good rapport with Davante Adams, and Randall Cobb has also done well, but top receiver Jordy Nelson does not have great chemistry with Hundley.

The Browns had hoped to show some improvement this season, and while they have the underpinnings of a solid defense with rookies Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers, they have not won a game.

This will be a difficult game to get their first victory, because the Browns make too many mistakes on an every-game basis

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites and should win this game by a touchdown or more.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have designs on the AFC West title, as they have been on fire with six wins in their last eight games after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

The Chargers have done a lot of things correctly in recent weeks, and quarterback Philip Rivers is among those who have made great strides. Rivers has thrown 21 TD passes and just seven interceptions, and just two of those picks have come since Week 5.

If he can continue to avoid those turnovers and make big plays to wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers should be in good shape.

Los Angeles is getting quite a lift from defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who have combined for 20.0 sacks.

Washington has struggled in recent weeks, and quarterback Kirk Cousins does not have his full complement of receivers. The Redskins are not healthy on the offensive line, and everything is a struggle.

Los Angeles is a six-point favorite, and since the Chargers are clearly moving in the right direction, they should find a way to win this game.