    Paul Pogba, Manchester United Won't Appeal Red Card, Out vs. Manchester City

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (L) for his challenge on Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Manchester United have decided not to lodge an appeal against the red card issued to Paul Pogba on Saturday in the team's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

    Additionally, it's been noted that Pogba will not receive any extra sanctions on top of his three-game ban after he sarcastically applauded the match officials following the decision.

    Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News relayed the steps taken in response to the dismissal:

    The lack of any appeal means Pogba will sit out the Red Devils' crucial Premier League showdown with rivals Manchester City on Sunday at Old Trafford.

    In addition, Pogba will also miss the games against Bournemouth at Old Trafford and the match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

    With United 3-1 ahead, Pogba was given a straight red card for stamping on Hector Bellerin's leg. Evidently unhappy with the decision, the former Juventus made his displeasure known to the officials.

    There's been plenty of debate as to whether the 24-year-old should've been given his marching orders.

    Alex Shaw of ESPN FC can see both points of view:

    The three-game suspension comes at a far from ideal time for the player and the team with some enormous matches on the horizon.

    The showdown with City has the potential to be the biggest game of the Premier League season. In it, United know a win is crucial if they're to preserve any hopes of winning the title this term, as they currently trail their imperious neighbours by eight points.

    Pogba was sent off for this tackle on Bellerin.
    Pogba was sent off for this tackle on Bellerin.Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Confidence will be pulsing through the United players after their wonderful 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

    As noted by football writer James McNicholas, Pogba was sensational at times during the contest:

    Indeed, since returning to the team from injury, the Frenchman has offered United an irrepressible presence at the hub of the side.

    Pogba is lauded for his dynamism and power, but what makes him so special is the way he blends those physical traits with so much panache. The Frenchman can dribble, find incisive passes and he has chipped in with some stunning goals throughout his career.

    Without him, United will have a massive hole to fill in midfield against a City side that is strong in this area of the field. Manager Jose Mourinho will at least be hopeful Pogba returns to Premier League football in peak condition before the congested festive schedule begins in earnest.  

