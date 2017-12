WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Predicting Full Match Card and Results

Let's dive into how the rest of the card is poised to take shape and look ahead to who will claim victory in the matches confirmed to this point.

What midcard action will get tacked on? What stories will find a stage at the PPV?

The card is not yet complete, but the blue brand's champs all have bouts on tap. Per WWE.com , this is how Clash of Champions' lineup looks so far:

Their reigns appear to be just getting rolling.

The Dec. 17 pay-per-view will feature all of SmackDown's champions in action, but there's little chance any of them leave Boston's TD Garden sans gold. AJ Styles , Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin will enter their bouts as clear favorites.

Projected Additional Matches

Credit: WWE.com

Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango

Ruby Riott vs. Naomi

Months of simmering animosity between Rawley and Ryder finally boiled over last week. The Hype Bros' struggles led to Rawley attacking his own tag team partner. And now a feud between the former friends is on the way.

Clash of Champions will showcase this rivalry and give Rawley his first taste of a PPV solo spotlight.

The Bludgeon Brothers have been an unstoppable force since their re-debut. WWE will likely look to keep them rolling with an impressive win over the popular duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The babyface options other than Breezango are limited.

And SmackDown will round out the event with the leader of The Riott Squad facing a woman the new faction recently attacked.

Riott is the most polished member of the recently arrived trio. She'll represent the group as Naomi seeks revenge. Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan can play the sidekicks for the moment.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, meanwhile, promise to not make the card thanks to storyline issues. The pair has defied and angered SmackDown management time and time again. Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan may hold the heels out of action during this event, in part to set up a big match down the road.

KO and Zayn will remain outsiders for the moment.