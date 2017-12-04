WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Predicting Full Match Card and Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 will be sorely lacking in coronations.

The Dec. 17 pay-per-view will feature all of SmackDown's champions in action, but there's little chance any of them leave Boston's TD Garden sans gold. AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin will enter their bouts as clear favorites.

Their reigns appear to be just getting rolling.

The card is not yet complete, but the blue brand's champs all have bouts on tap. Per WWE.com, this is how Clash of Champions' lineup looks so far:

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin (Tag Team Championship)

vs. The New Day vs. Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin (Tag Team Championship) Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode (U.S. Championship)

vs. Bobby (U.S. Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya (Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal ( WWE Championship)

What midcard action will get tacked on? What stories will find a stage at the PPV?

Let's dive into how the rest of the card is poised to take shape and look ahead to who will claim victory in the matches confirmed to this point.