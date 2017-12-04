Jimmy Smith Reportedy Will Be Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, has been suspended four games for a violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Smith was appealing the suspension but will now withdraw the appeal following his injury.

The 29-year-old will forfeit game checks for the Ravens' final four games of the regular season. He had played throughout the campaign despite pain in his Achilles, recording 28 tackles and three interceptions.

"He has played at an All-Pro level this year," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "[But] we have a lot of depth. We have a lot of good, young players. We'll step up, and we'll still play at a really high level in the secondary. I'm really confident in that."

Smith's contract carries a $9 million base salary and $15.7 million cap hit, per Spotrac. Dead cap money makes it unlikely the Ravens move on this offseason, but it would not be a surprise to see the team attempt to restructure the deal, especially following his injury.

Smith has played his entire seven-year career with the Ravens after being their first-round pick in 2011. He has never been suspended for any violation during his career prior to this ban.

It is not clear what substance he tested positive for, nor is that information typically released to the public under NFL guidelines.