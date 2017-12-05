EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 15

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Double Premier League gameweeks mean twice the action to enjoy, and therefore twice the action to digest.

Liverpool ran riot on the counter-attack, Manchester United emerged from a gruelling mini-schedule with six precious points, Manchester City found a way to win ugly and Everton's Big Sam revolution began with back-to-back victories.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

David De Gea underlined just how much better he is than every other Premier League goalkeeper on Saturday, making a string of incredible saves to keep Arsenal at bay.

Other good performances were found in Kasper Schmeichel, who was kept busy by Burnley, and Lukasz Fabianski, who right now is making scorelines look only disappointing for Swansea City, rather than tragic.

Biggest rise: Kasper Schmeichel (+2)

Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-5)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Ederson Moraes (Stay) Manchester City 3 Nick Pope (Stay) Burnley 4 Thibaut Courtois (Stay) C helsea 5 Kasper Schmeichel (+2) Leicester City 6 Lukasz Fabianski (New!)

Swansea City 7 Jordan Pickford (New!) Everton 8 Heurelho Gomes (-2) Watford

9 Asmir Begovic (Stay) AFC Bournemouth 10 Jonas Lossl (-5) Huddersfield Town

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

In what is an EPL 100 first, there's no movement whatsoever in the right-backs section this week. Everyone did enough to keep their place, or not enough to usurp another.

Biggest rise: None

Biggest fall: None

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (Stay) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 3 Joe Gomez (Stay) L iverpool 4 Kiko Femenia (Stay) Watford 5 Matthew Lowton (Stay) Burnley 6 Cedric Soares (Stay) Southampton 7 Kieran Trippier (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 8 Mame Diouf (Stay ) Stoke City 9 Hector Bellerin (Stay)

Arsenal 10 Danny Simpson (Stay) Leicester City

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

That's more like it! Covering for its other opposite flank, the left-back section sees plenty of action—enough for two, perhaps.

Ashley Young's week was incredible; he scored two wonder-goals against Watford, then put in a serious shift against Arsenal, covering Hector Bellerin's runs and blocking Aaron Ramsey's trademark passes between the centre-back and full-back.

Sead Kolasinac and Fabian Delph had rougher weeks, Ben Davies' star is falling but Ryan Bertrand played very well against both Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth.

Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand (+3)

Biggest fall: Mulitple (-2)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Ashley Young (+2) Manchester United 2 Sead Kolasinac (-1) Arsenal 3 Fabian Delph (-1) Manchester City 4 Ryan Bertrand (+3) Southampton 5 Alberto Moreno (+1) Liverpool 6 Ben Davies (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 7 Stephen Ward (-2) Burnley 8 Marcos Alonso (Stay) Chelsea

9 Charlie Daniels (Stay) AFC Bournemouth 10 Christian Fuchs (Stay)

Leicester City

Centre-Backs

This section's a real mess this week, as so many teams conceded a number of goals last week, and individual defensive errors seemed abnormally high.

Some players only move down a few spots despite conceding a lot (Christopher Schindler, Lewis Dunk); some players didn't play that well but still move up (Nicolas Otamendi), and one player, Phil Jones, moves up despite not even playing—blame those around for doing so poorly.

Biggest rise: Andreas Christensen (+3)

Biggest fall: Davinson Sanchez (-4)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay) C helsea 2 John Stones (Stay) Manchester City 3 James Tarkowski (Stay) Burnley 4 Eric Bailly (Stay) Manchester United 5 Ben Mee (Stay) Burnley 6 Andreas Christensen (+3) Chelsea 7 Phil Jones (+1) Manchester United 8 Jan Vertonghen (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 9 Nacho Monreal (-3) Arsenal 10 Jamaal Lascelles (Stay) Newcastle United 11 Nicolas Otamendi (+2) Manchester City 12 Antonio Rudiger (New!) Chelsea 13 Christian Kabasele (+1) Watford 14 Christopher Schindler (-2) Huddersfield Town 15 Davinson Sanchez (-4) T ottenham Hotspur 16 Toby Alderweireld (Stay) T ottenham Hotspur 17 Lewis Dunk (-3) Brighton & Hove Albion 18 Harry Maguire (New!) Leicester City 19 Kurt Zouma (Stay) Stoke City 20 Mamadou Sakho (New!) Crystal Palace

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Fernandinho didn't have his most influential game against Southampton, then dropped to the bench against West Ham. In contrast, N'Golo Kante was his regular, irrepressible self in both of Chelsea's games, so the two switch.

Mario Lemina drops harshly, but it's more a matter of housekeeping than poor performance. Paul Pogba came in, Philippe Coutinho excelled and Aaron Ramsey, Cesc Fabregas and Vicente Iborra impressed.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can both enter the rankings after impressing at centre-back against Brighton, but they've played the vast majority of their football in midfield so belong here.

Biggest rise: Philippe Coutinho (+3)

Biggest fall: Mario Lemina (-7)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 N'Golo Kante (+1) Chelsea 3 Fernandinho (-1) Manchester City 4 Nemanja Matic (Stay ) Manchester United 5 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay) Watford 6 Paul Pogba (New!) Manchester United 7 Philippe Coutinho (+3) Liverpool 8 Aaron Ramsey (+1) Arsenal 9 Cesc Fabregas (+2) Chelsea 10 Jack Cork (-3) Burnley 11 Steven Defour (-3) Burnley 12 Vicente Iborra (Stay) Leicester City 13 Mario Lemina (-7) Southampton 14 Tom Cleverley (Stay) Watford 15 Emre Can (New!) Liverpool 16 Georginio Wijnaldum (New!) Liverpool 17 Eric Dier (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 18 Mikel Merino (Stay) Newcastle United 19 Tiemoue Bakayoko (-3)

Chelsea

20 Aaron Mooy (-3) Huddersfield Town

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Eden Hazard bestowed yet another dominant, spectacular showing upon us on Saturday against Newcastle, and we've deemed it enough to hop ahead of Leroy Sane, who had a quiet week.

Anthony Martial reminded us of his killer instinct in front of goal, netting against Watford and assisting beautifully against Arsenal. Riyad Mahrez produced a couple of corking performances, too.

Trending the wrong way is Christian Eriksen. He perked up a bit against Watford but was poor against Leicester in midweek and doesn't look anything like his usual self.

Biggest rise: Anthony Martial (+3)

Biggest fall: Pascal Gross (-5)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)

Manchester City 2 Mohamed Salah (Stay) Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling (Stay) Manchester City 4 Eden Hazard (+1) Chelsea 5 Leroy Sane (-1) Manchester City 6 Sadio Mane (Stay) Liverpool 7 Richarlison (Stay) Watford 8 Alexis Sanchez (+1) Arsenal 9 Anthony Martial (+3) Manchester United 10 Christian Eriksen (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 11 Riyad Mahrez (+3) Leicester City 12 Marcus Rashford (-2) Manchester United 13 Anthony Knockaert (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 14 Mesut Ozil (+1) Arsenal 15 Xherdan Shaqiri (+1) Stoke City 16 Pascal Gross (-5) Brighton & Hove Albion

17 Robbie Brady (+1) Burnley 18 JB Gudmundsson (-1) Burnley 19 Marc Albrighton (New!) Leicester City 20 Ruben Loftus -Cheek (-1) Crystal Palace

Strikers

For the fourth straight week there's a change atop the striker rankings, with Alvaro Morata jumping ahead of Harry Kane. The Spaniard has supplied nine goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts so far—a phenomenal record of production.

Sergio Aguero's two quiet performances see him drop to fifth, while Romelu Lukaku may not have scored (again), but at least contributed to his team's attacking moves and created a few good chances.

Jamie Vardy is unfortunate to move down, but Alexandre Lacazette's two-in-two beats his one-in-two.

Biggest rise: Alvaro Morata (+2)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Alvaro Morata (+2) Chelsea 2 Harry Kane (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gabriel Jesus (-1) Manchester City 4 Romelu Lukaku (+1) M anchester United 5 Sergio Aguero (-1) Manchester City 6 Alexandre Lacazette (+1) Arsenal 7 Jamie Vardy (-1) Leicester City 8 Roberto Firmino (Stay) Liverpool 9 Glenn Murray (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 10 Chris Wood (New!) Burnley

