EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 15

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterDecember 5, 2017

    Double Premier League gameweeks mean twice the action to enjoy, and therefore twice the action to digest.

    Liverpool ran riot on the counter-attack, Manchester United emerged from a gruelling mini-schedule with six precious points, Manchester City found a way to win ugly and Everton's Big Sam revolution began with back-to-back victories.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: David De Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    David De Gea underlined just how much better he is than every other Premier League goalkeeper on Saturday, making a string of incredible saves to keep Arsenal at bay.

    Other good performances were found in Kasper Schmeichel, who was kept busy by Burnley, and Lukasz Fabianski, who right now is making scorelines look only disappointing for Swansea City, rather than tragic.

               

    Biggest rise: Kasper Schmeichel (+2)

    Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-5)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    4Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    5Kasper Schmeichel (+2)Leicester City
    6Lukasz Fabianski (New!)
    		Swansea City
    7Jordan Pickford (New!)Everton
    8Heurelho Gomes (-2)Watford
    9Asmir Begovic (Stay)AFC Bournemouth
    10Jonas Lossl (-5)Huddersfield Town

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Manchester United's Ecuadorian midfielder Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adr
    ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

    In what is an EPL 100 first, there's no movement whatsoever in the right-backs section this week. Everyone did enough to keep their place, or not enough to usurp another.       

                            

    Biggest rise: None

    Biggest fall: None

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    4Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford
    5Matthew Lowton (Stay)Burnley
    6Cedric Soares (Stay)Southampton
    7Kieran Trippier (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Mame Diouf (Stay)Stoke City
    9Hector Bellerin (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    10Danny Simpson (Stay)Leicester City

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Ashley Young of Manchester United celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 28, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcot
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    That's more like it! Covering for its other opposite flank, the left-back section sees plenty of action—enough for two, perhaps.

    Ashley Young's week was incredible; he scored two wonder-goals against Watford, then put in a serious shift against Arsenal, covering Hector Bellerin's runs and blocking Aaron Ramsey's trademark passes between the centre-back and full-back.

    Sead Kolasinac and Fabian Delph had rougher weeks, Ben Davies' star is falling but Ryan Bertrand played very well against both Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth.

                  

    Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand (+3)

    Biggest fall: Mulitple (-2)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ashley Young (+2)Manchester United
    2Sead Kolasinac (-1)Arsenal
    3Fabian Delph (-1)Manchester City
    4Ryan Bertrand (+3)Southampton
    5Alberto Moreno (+1)Liverpool
    6Ben Davies (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    7Stephen Ward (-2)Burnley
    8Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    9Charlie Daniels (Stay)AFC Bournemouth
    10Christian Fuchs (Stay)
    		Leicester City

    Centre-Backs

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur is shown a red card by referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on December 2, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo b
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    This section's a real mess this week, as so many teams conceded a number of goals last week, and individual defensive errors seemed abnormally high.

    Some players only move down a few spots despite conceding a lot (Christopher Schindler, Lewis Dunk); some players didn't play that well but still move up (Nicolas Otamendi), and one player, Phil Jones, moves up despite not even playingblame those around for doing so poorly.

                

    Biggest rise: Andreas Christensen (+3)

    Biggest fall: Davinson Sanchez (-4)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    2John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    3James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley
    4Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    5Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    6Andreas Christensen (+3)Chelsea
    7Phil Jones (+1)Manchester United
    8Jan Vertonghen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Nacho Monreal (-3)Arsenal
    10Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)Newcastle United
    11Nicolas Otamendi (+2)Manchester City
    12Antonio Rudiger (New!)Chelsea
    13Christian Kabasele (+1)Watford
    14Christopher Schindler (-2)Huddersfield Town
    15Davinson Sanchez (-4)Tottenham Hotspur
    16Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    17Lewis Dunk (-3)Brighton & Hove Albion
    18Harry Maguire (New!)Leicester City
    19Kurt Zouma (Stay)Stoke City
    20Mamadou Sakho (New!)Crystal Palace

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal with team mate Sergio Aguero while Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wes
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Fernandinho didn't have his most influential game against Southampton, then dropped to the bench against West Ham. In contrast, N'Golo Kante was his regular, irrepressible self in both of Chelsea's games, so the two switch.

    Mario Lemina drops harshly, but it's more a matter of housekeeping than poor performance. Paul Pogba came in, Philippe Coutinho excelled and Aaron Ramsey, Cesc Fabregas and Vicente Iborra impressed.

    Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can both enter the rankings after impressing at centre-back against Brighton, but they've played the vast majority of their football in midfield so belong here.

                 

    Biggest rise: Philippe Coutinho (+3)

    Biggest fall: Mario Lemina (-7)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2N'Golo Kante (+1)Chelsea
    3Fernandinho (-1)Manchester City
    4Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    5Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    6Paul Pogba (New!)Manchester United
    7Philippe Coutinho (+3)Liverpool
    8Aaron Ramsey (+1)Arsenal
    9Cesc Fabregas (+2)Chelsea
    10Jack Cork (-3)Burnley
    11Steven Defour (-3)Burnley
    12Vicente Iborra (Stay)Leicester City
    13Mario Lemina (-7)Southampton
    14Tom Cleverley (Stay)Watford
    15Emre Can (New!)Liverpool
    16Georginio Wijnaldum (New!)Liverpool
    17Eric Dier (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    18Mikel Merino (Stay)Newcastle United
    19Tiemoue Bakayoko (-3)
    		Chelsea
    20Aaron Mooy (-3)Huddersfield Town

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with Alvaro Morata of Chelsea and Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Dece
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Eden Hazard bestowed yet another dominant, spectacular showing upon us on Saturday against Newcastle, and we've deemed it enough to hop ahead of Leroy Sane, who had a quiet week.

    Anthony Martial reminded us of his killer instinct in front of goal, netting against Watford and assisting beautifully against Arsenal. Riyad Mahrez produced a couple of corking performances, too.

    Trending the wrong way is Christian Eriksen. He perked up a bit against Watford but was poor against Leicester in midweek and doesn't look anything like his usual self.

                    

    Biggest rise: Anthony Martial (+3)

    Biggest fall: Pascal Gross (-5)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    3Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    4Eden Hazard (+1)Chelsea
    5Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    6Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    7Richarlison (Stay)Watford
    8Alexis Sanchez (+1)Arsenal
    9Anthony Martial (+3)Manchester United
    10Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    11Riyad Mahrez (+3)Leicester City
    12Marcus Rashford (-2)Manchester United
    13Anthony Knockaert (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    14Mesut Ozil (+1)Arsenal
    15Xherdan Shaqiri (+1)Stoke City
    16Pascal Gross (-5)Brighton & Hove Albion
    17Robbie Brady (+1)Burnley
    18JB Gudmundsson (-1)Burnley
    19Marc Albrighton (New!)Leicester City
    20Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-1)Crystal Palace

    Strikers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal past David De Gea of Manchester United to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Decem
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    For the fourth straight week there's a change atop the striker rankings, with Alvaro Morata jumping ahead of Harry Kane. The Spaniard has supplied nine goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts so far—a phenomenal record of production.

    Sergio Aguero's two quiet performances see him drop to fifth, while Romelu Lukaku may not have scored (again), but at least contributed to his team's attacking moves and created a few good chances.

    Jamie Vardy is unfortunate to move down, but Alexandre Lacazette's two-in-two beats his one-in-two.

                       

    Biggest rise: Alvaro Morata (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alvaro Morata (+2)Chelsea
    2Harry Kane (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    4Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    5Sergio Aguero (-1)Manchester City
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+1)Arsenal
    7Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester City
    8Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    9Glenn Murray (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    10Chris Wood (New!)Burnley

                                               

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

