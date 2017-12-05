EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 15

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 15December 5, 2017
Double Premier League gameweeks mean twice the action to enjoy, and therefore twice the action to digest.
Liverpool ran riot on the counter-attack, Manchester United emerged from a gruelling mini-schedule with six precious points, Manchester City found a way to win ugly and Everton's Big Sam revolution began with back-to-back victories.
We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.
To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.
Goalkeepers
David De Gea underlined just how much better he is than every other Premier League goalkeeper on Saturday, making a string of incredible saves to keep Arsenal at bay.
Other good performances were found in Kasper Schmeichel, who was kept busy by Burnley, and Lukasz Fabianski, who right now is making scorelines look only disappointing for Swansea City, rather than tragic.
Biggest rise: Kasper Schmeichel (+2)
Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-5)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|David De Gea (Stay)
|Manchester United
|2
|Ederson Moraes (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|Nick Pope (Stay)
|Burnley
|4
|Thibaut Courtois (Stay)
|Chelsea
|5
|Kasper Schmeichel (+2)
|Leicester City
|6
|Lukasz Fabianski (New!)
|Swansea City
|7
|Jordan Pickford (New!)
|Everton
|8
|Heurelho Gomes (-2)
|Watford
|9
|Asmir Begovic (Stay)
|AFC Bournemouth
|10
|Jonas Lossl (-5)
|Huddersfield Town
Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs
In what is an EPL 100 first, there's no movement whatsoever in the right-backs section this week. Everyone did enough to keep their place, or not enough to usurp another.
Biggest rise: None
Biggest fall: None
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Kyle Walker (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Antonio Valencia (Stay)
|Manchester United
|3
|Joe Gomez (Stay)
|Liverpool
|4
|Kiko Femenia (Stay)
|Watford
|5
|Matthew Lowton (Stay)
|Burnley
|6
|Cedric Soares (Stay)
|Southampton
|7
|Kieran Trippier (Stay)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|Mame Diouf (Stay)
|Stoke City
|9
|Hector Bellerin (Stay)
|Arsenal
|10
|Danny Simpson (Stay)
|Leicester City
Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs
That's more like it! Covering for its other opposite flank, the left-back section sees plenty of action—enough for two, perhaps.
Ashley Young's week was incredible; he scored two wonder-goals against Watford, then put in a serious shift against Arsenal, covering Hector Bellerin's runs and blocking Aaron Ramsey's trademark passes between the centre-back and full-back.
Sead Kolasinac and Fabian Delph had rougher weeks, Ben Davies' star is falling but Ryan Bertrand played very well against both Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth.
Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand (+3)
Biggest fall: Mulitple (-2)
Centre-Backs
This section's a real mess this week, as so many teams conceded a number of goals last week, and individual defensive errors seemed abnormally high.
Some players only move down a few spots despite conceding a lot (Christopher Schindler, Lewis Dunk); some players didn't play that well but still move up (Nicolas Otamendi), and one player, Phil Jones, moves up despite not even playing—blame those around for doing so poorly.
Biggest rise: Andreas Christensen (+3)
Biggest fall: Davinson Sanchez (-4)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
|Chelsea
|2
|John Stones (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|James Tarkowski (Stay)
|Burnley
|4
|Eric Bailly (Stay)
|Manchester United
|5
|Ben Mee (Stay)
|Burnley
|6
|Andreas Christensen (+3)
|Chelsea
|7
|Phil Jones (+1)
|Manchester United
|8
|Jan Vertonghen (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|Nacho Monreal (-3)
|Arsenal
|10
|Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)
|Newcastle United
|11
|Nicolas Otamendi (+2)
|Manchester City
|12
|Antonio Rudiger (New!)
|Chelsea
|13
|Christian Kabasele (+1)
|Watford
|14
|Christopher Schindler (-2)
|Huddersfield Town
|15
|Davinson Sanchez (-4)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|Toby Alderweireld (Stay)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|Lewis Dunk (-3)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|Harry Maguire (New!)
|Leicester City
|19
|Kurt Zouma (Stay)
|Stoke City
|20
|Mamadou Sakho (New!)
|Crystal Palace
Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders
Fernandinho didn't have his most influential game against Southampton, then dropped to the bench against West Ham. In contrast, N'Golo Kante was his regular, irrepressible self in both of Chelsea's games, so the two switch.
Mario Lemina drops harshly, but it's more a matter of housekeeping than poor performance. Paul Pogba came in, Philippe Coutinho excelled and Aaron Ramsey, Cesc Fabregas and Vicente Iborra impressed.
Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can both enter the rankings after impressing at centre-back against Brighton, but they've played the vast majority of their football in midfield so belong here.
Biggest rise: Philippe Coutinho (+3)
Biggest fall: Mario Lemina (-7)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|David Silva (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|N'Golo Kante (+1)
|Chelsea
|3
|Fernandinho (-1)
|Manchester City
|4
|Nemanja Matic (Stay)
|Manchester United
|5
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)
|Watford
|6
|Paul Pogba (New!)
|Manchester United
|7
|Philippe Coutinho (+3)
|Liverpool
|8
|Aaron Ramsey (+1)
|Arsenal
|9
|Cesc Fabregas (+2)
|Chelsea
|10
|Jack Cork (-3)
|Burnley
|11
|Steven Defour (-3)
|Burnley
|12
|Vicente Iborra (Stay)
|Leicester City
|13
|Mario Lemina (-7)
|Southampton
|14
|Tom Cleverley (Stay)
|Watford
|15
|Emre Can (New!)
|Liverpool
|16
|Georginio Wijnaldum (New!)
|Liverpool
|17
|Eric Dier (-2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|Mikel Merino (Stay)
|Newcastle United
|19
|Tiemoue Bakayoko (-3)
|Chelsea
|20
|Aaron Mooy (-3)
|Huddersfield Town
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers
Eden Hazard bestowed yet another dominant, spectacular showing upon us on Saturday against Newcastle, and we've deemed it enough to hop ahead of Leroy Sane, who had a quiet week.
Anthony Martial reminded us of his killer instinct in front of goal, netting against Watford and assisting beautifully against Arsenal. Riyad Mahrez produced a couple of corking performances, too.
Trending the wrong way is Christian Eriksen. He perked up a bit against Watford but was poor against Leicester in midweek and doesn't look anything like his usual self.
Biggest rise: Anthony Martial (+3)
Biggest fall: Pascal Gross (-5)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Mohamed Salah (Stay)
|Liverpool
|3
|Raheem Sterling (Stay)
|Manchester City
|4
|Eden Hazard (+1)
|Chelsea
|5
|Leroy Sane (-1)
|Manchester City
|6
|Sadio Mane (Stay)
|Liverpool
|7
|Richarlison (Stay)
|Watford
|8
|Alexis Sanchez (+1)
|Arsenal
|9
|Anthony Martial (+3)
|Manchester United
|10
|Christian Eriksen (-2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|Riyad Mahrez (+3)
|Leicester City
|12
|Marcus Rashford (-2)
|Manchester United
|13
|Anthony Knockaert (Stay)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|Mesut Ozil (+1)
|Arsenal
|15
|Xherdan Shaqiri (+1)
|Stoke City
|16
|Pascal Gross (-5)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|Robbie Brady (+1)
|Burnley
|18
|JB Gudmundsson (-1)
|Burnley
|19
|Marc Albrighton (New!)
|Leicester City
|20
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-1)
|Crystal Palace
Strikers
For the fourth straight week there's a change atop the striker rankings, with Alvaro Morata jumping ahead of Harry Kane. The Spaniard has supplied nine goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts so far—a phenomenal record of production.
Sergio Aguero's two quiet performances see him drop to fifth, while Romelu Lukaku may not have scored (again), but at least contributed to his team's attacking moves and created a few good chances.
Jamie Vardy is unfortunate to move down, but Alexandre Lacazette's two-in-two beats his one-in-two.
Biggest rise: Alvaro Morata (+2)
Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Alvaro Morata (+2)
|Chelsea
|2
|Harry Kane (-1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|Gabriel Jesus (-1)
|Manchester City
|4
|Romelu Lukaku (+1)
|Manchester United
|5
|Sergio Aguero (-1)
|Manchester City
|6
|Alexandre Lacazette (+1)
|Arsenal
|7
|Jamie Vardy (-1)
|Leicester City
|8
|Roberto Firmino (Stay)
|Liverpool
|9
|Glenn Murray (Stay)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|Chris Wood (New!)
|Burnley
All statistics via WhoScored.com