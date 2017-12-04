Report: Georgia Tech's Step Durham Knocks out Lance Austin in 2nd Fight on Video

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A video of a second fight between Georgia Tech football players Step Durham and Lance Austin has emerged, with Durham knocking Austin out for a second time in the same day.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the second fight, which came "hours" after Durham knocked Austin out in a video that made the rounds last week. Austin reportedly wanted to "redeem" himself from being knocked out in their first fight. Both fights appear to be competitive in nature rather than acts of aggression toward one another.

Georgia Tech told TMZ the second video was "all part of the same incident that our coaching staff was aware of." The university said both players were disciplined for the incident, which took place during spring practice earlier this year. No specifics on the discipline were given.

"Taking disputes to a physical level is never the answer and I hope my peers take note of my mistake," Durham said in a statement last week. "I’m deeply sorry for my actions and, being an adult, I understand that consequences and judgment come with the actions shown. I hope to prove to those who don’t know me that I’m not a violent person whatsoever. I would respectfully ask those that have viewed the video not judge or categorize Lance or me based on what they saw in the video alone."

Austin also issued a statement saying he forgave Durham for the fight.

Both players started in the secondary throughout the 2017 season for the Yellow Jackets, who went 5-6.

Austin recorded 39 tackles and five passes defended without an interception. Durham had 30 tackles, five passes defended and one pick. Austin and Durham are both seniors.