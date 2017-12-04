NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

As the NFL regular season winds down, the importance of winning each game grows more and more as the playoffs are fast approaching, with only a handful of games left in the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already punched their ticket into the playoffs despite losing in Week 13 to the Seattle Seahawks. While that Sunday night 24-10 loss will sting, it means little in the grand scheme of things.

As for the rest of the league, every game matters. Whether it's the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Atlanta Falcons, a loss in Week 14 would be catastrophic to any potential playoff team's chances of making the postseason.

Here's a quick look at the current NFL standings. USA Today provided a handy breakdown of the current playoff picture after Sunday's slate of games:

While the top seeds in each conference are essentially figured out at this point of the season, the wild-card spots are where it really gets interesting in both conferences.

In the NFC, the Eagles (10-2), Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and New Orleans Saints (9-3) are the teams to beat heading into the final stretch of the regular season. They're the top teams in the conference based off record, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're Super Bowl favorites.

The likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are all in contention for a wild-card spot.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots (10-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) are keeping their conference relevant while the rest of the AFC figures itself out.

The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all alive in the hunt for a playoff spot, and that's without bringing up the crowded AFC West division.

In the AFC West, three teams stand at 6-6 on the season: the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Only one team will be guaranteed a playoff spot as a division champion, and earning a wild-card spot against the rest of the AFC's potential suitors could be a longshot.

While every team mentioned has a shot at making the playoffs, that doesn't mean that they'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the New Year.

Here's the list of updated Super Bowl odds for each potential playoff team via OddsShark:

Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots +250

Philadelphia Eagles +350

Pittsburgh Steelers +600

New Orleans Saints +1200

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Atlanta Falcons +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1400

Carolina Panthers +1800

Seattle Seahawks +2200

Kansas City Chiefs +3300

Los Angeles Chargers +3300

Tennessee Titans +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars +4000

Detroit Lions +6600

Oakland Raiders +6600

Baltimore Ravens +6600

Cincinnati Bengals +7500

Buffalo Bills +10000

Dallas Cowboys +15000

Washington Redskins +15000

Green Bay Packers +20000

Arizona Cardinals +25000

Houston Texans +50000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +100000

Denver Broncos +100000

Miami Dolphins +100000

New York Jets +100000

Chicago Bears +100000

Indianapolis Colts +100000

Time is running out for some teams to make a late playoff push and solidify themselves as contenders. Only time will tell if it's too late to make a late-season push into contention.