NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card HuntDecember 4, 2017
As the NFL regular season winds down, the importance of winning each game grows more and more as the playoffs are fast approaching, with only a handful of games left in the season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have already punched their ticket into the playoffs despite losing in Week 13 to the Seattle Seahawks. While that Sunday night 24-10 loss will sting, it means little in the grand scheme of things.
As for the rest of the league, every game matters. Whether it's the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Atlanta Falcons, a loss in Week 14 would be catastrophic to any potential playoff team's chances of making the postseason.
Here's a quick look at the current NFL standings. USA Today provided a handy breakdown of the current playoff picture after Sunday's slate of games:
USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports
Here's where things stand in the NFL's playoff chase. https://t.co/8svI2nUXDD https://t.co/ONuZKJLBg22017-12-4 05:21:20
While the top seeds in each conference are essentially figured out at this point of the season, the wild-card spots are where it really gets interesting in both conferences.
In the NFC, the Eagles (10-2), Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and New Orleans Saints (9-3) are the teams to beat heading into the final stretch of the regular season. They're the top teams in the conference based off record, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're Super Bowl favorites.
The likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are all in contention for a wild-card spot.
In the AFC, the New England Patriots (10-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) are keeping their conference relevant while the rest of the AFC figures itself out.
The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all alive in the hunt for a playoff spot, and that's without bringing up the crowded AFC West division.
In the AFC West, three teams stand at 6-6 on the season: the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Only one team will be guaranteed a playoff spot as a division champion, and earning a wild-card spot against the rest of the AFC's potential suitors could be a longshot.
While every team mentioned has a shot at making the playoffs, that doesn't mean that they'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the New Year.
Here's the list of updated Super Bowl odds for each potential playoff team via OddsShark:
Super Bowl Odds
New England Patriots +250
Philadelphia Eagles +350
Pittsburgh Steelers +600
New Orleans Saints +1200
Minnesota Vikings +1200
Atlanta Falcons +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1400
Carolina Panthers +1800
Seattle Seahawks +2200
Kansas City Chiefs +3300
Los Angeles Chargers +3300
Tennessee Titans +4000
Jacksonville Jaguars +4000
Detroit Lions +6600
Oakland Raiders +6600
Baltimore Ravens +6600
Cincinnati Bengals +7500
Buffalo Bills +10000
Dallas Cowboys +15000
Washington Redskins +15000
Green Bay Packers +20000
Arizona Cardinals +25000
Houston Texans +50000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +100000
Denver Broncos +100000
Miami Dolphins +100000
New York Jets +100000
Chicago Bears +100000
Indianapolis Colts +100000
Time is running out for some teams to make a late playoff push and solidify themselves as contenders. Only time will tell if it's too late to make a late-season push into contention.