    NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    As the NFL regular season winds down, the importance of winning each game grows more and more as the playoffs are fast approaching, with only a handful of games left in the season.

    The Philadelphia Eagles have already punched their ticket into the playoffs despite losing in Week 13 to the Seattle Seahawks. While that Sunday night 24-10 loss will sting, it means little in the grand scheme of things.

    As for the rest of the league, every game matters. Whether it's the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Atlanta Falcons, a loss in Week 14 would be catastrophic to any potential playoff team's chances of making the postseason.

    Here's a quick look at the current NFL standings. USA Today provided a handy breakdown of the current playoff picture after Sunday's slate of games:

    While the top seeds in each conference are essentially figured out at this point of the season, the wild-card spots are where it really gets interesting in both conferences.

    In the NFC, the Eagles (10-2), Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and New Orleans Saints (9-3) are the teams to beat heading into the final stretch of the regular season. They're the top teams in the conference based off record, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're Super Bowl favorites. 

    The likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are all in contention for a wild-card spot. 

    SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks runs off the field after beating the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-10. (Photo
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    In the AFC, the New England Patriots (10-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) are keeping their conference relevant while the rest of the AFC figures itself out. 

    The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all alive in the hunt for a playoff spot, and that's without bringing up the crowded AFC West division.

    In the AFC West, three teams stand at 6-6 on the season: the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Only one team will be guaranteed a playoff spot as a division champion, and earning a wild-card spot against the rest of the AFC's potential suitors could be a longshot.

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders runs off the field after defeating the New York Giants 24-17 in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Ge
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    While every team mentioned has a shot at making the playoffs, that doesn't mean that they'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the New Year. 

    Here's the list of updated Super Bowl odds for each potential playoff team via OddsShark:

           

    Super Bowl Odds

    New England Patriots +250

    Philadelphia Eagles +350

    Pittsburgh Steelers +600

    New Orleans Saints +1200

    Minnesota Vikings +1200

    Atlanta Falcons +1200

    Los Angeles Rams +1400

    Carolina Panthers +1800

    Seattle Seahawks +2200

    Kansas City Chiefs +3300

    Los Angeles Chargers +3300

    Tennessee Titans +4000

    Jacksonville Jaguars +4000

    Detroit Lions +6600

    Oakland Raiders +6600

    Baltimore Ravens +6600

    Cincinnati Bengals +7500

    Buffalo Bills +10000

    Dallas Cowboys +15000

    Washington Redskins +15000

    Green Bay Packers +20000

    Arizona Cardinals +25000

    Houston Texans +50000

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers +100000

    Denver Broncos +100000

    Miami Dolphins +100000

    New York Jets +100000

    Chicago Bears +100000

    Indianapolis Colts +100000

           

    Time is running out for some teams to make a late playoff push and solidify themselves as contenders. Only time will tell if it's too late to make a late-season push into contention. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wilson's Play Is Truly Unbelievable

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ, Seahawks Snap Eagles' 9-Gm Win Streak

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Team Grades for Week 13

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Red-Hot Vikings Take Over Top Seed in NFC

      Chris Tomasson
      via Twin Cities