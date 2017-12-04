Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Interested in Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to Diario Gol's Fernando Rodrigo (h/t Harry Howes of the Daily Star), Ceballos is unsettled at Real and already looking to move on despite only arriving in the summer.

It is said the midfielder was not wanted by manager Zinedine Zidane, who had the recruit forced on him by president Florentino Perez, and Arsenal and Spurs are eager to give him a way out of the club.

Ceballos has made 11 appearances for Los Blancos this season but started just four of them and only two have come in La Liga.

As a result, he has played just 402 minutes despite the team struggling well below their usual standard in the Spanish top flight, which sees them trail a less-than-vintage Barcelona side by eight points after 14 games.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete is baffled as to why Ceballos has not played more:

Football journalist David Cartlidge is of a similar opinion with Madrid looking uninspired this year:

The 21-year-old has an abundance of potential, but he's already more than capable of contributing to a team like Real—particularly in their current state—and equally he could be a valuable asset at Arsenal or Spurs.

The central midfielder is not only technically adept, he also has a real spark to his game which often manifests itself in driving runs through the middle that utilise his excellent dribbling skills.

He'll look to create upon reaching the final third, and he's also a hard worker who's prepared to contribute to the defensive side of the game too.

Squawka Football shared the numbers he put up with Real Betis last season:

His work ethic would see him fit in well at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino, and he could add some much-needed bite and solidity to Arsenal's spine along with his obvious quality.

Real likely won't want to cut their losses on him so soon after his arrival, though, while it would be a surprise if the player himself was not prepared to give the move at least a little longer to prove successful or not.

As such, it's unlikely either north London outfit will have any joy if they make a move for him in January.