Europa League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 6 Schedule and Predictions

There's plenty still to play for on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League, with a number of sides fighting to ensure their competition hopes remain intact.

As we approach the final group games, there are still eight places up for grabs across the 12 pools. Arsenal are already through, but their match with BATE Borisov will have a significant bearing on who progresses with them from Group H.

Elsewhere, Marseille have yet to secure their position in the knockout stages and need a point to get out of Group I. The same goes for Athletic Bilbao, who visit Zorya Luhansk in what is effectively a winner-takes-all encounter.

Read on for the fixtures in full on Thursday, the key viewing details and a closer look at some of the standout matches on the schedule.

Europa League Thursday Fixtures

6 p.m. (A) Slavia Prague vs. Astana (1-0)

6 p.m. (A) Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-0)

6 p.m. (B) Young Boys vs. Skenderbeu (3-1)

6 p.m. (B) Dynamo Kiev vs. Partizan Belgrade (2-0)

6 p.m. (C) Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Braga (3-0)

6 p.m. (C) Hoffenheim vs. Ludogorets (2-1)

6 p.m. (D) Rijeka vs. AC Milan (1-3)

6 p.m. (D) Austria Vienna vs. AEK Athens (1-2)

6 p.m. (E) Apollon vs. Everton (1-2)

6 p.m. (E) Atalanta vs. Lyon (2-2)

6 p.m. (F) Copenhagen vs. Sheriff (1-1)

6 p.m. (F) Zlin vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (1-2)

8:05 p.m. (G) Steaua Bucharest vs. Lugano (2-0)

8:05 p.m. (G) Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs. Plzen (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (H) Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov (3-0)

8:05 p.m. (H) Red Star Belgrade vs. Cologne (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (I) Vitoria vs. Konyaspor (2-1)

8:05 p.m. (I) Marseille vs. Salzburg (2-0)

8:05 p.m. (J) Hertha Berlin vs. Ostersund (2-1)

8:05 p.m. (J) Zorya Luhansk vs. Athletic Bilbao (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (K) Vitesse Arnheim vs. Nice (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (K) Zulte Waregem vs. Lazio (1-3)

8:05 p.m. (L) Real Sociedad vs. Zenit St Petersburg (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (L) Vardar vs. Rosenborg (0-2)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Europa League Preview

Arsenal may be secure at the top of Group H, but there are so many permutations accompanying their showdown with BATE on Thursday.

The visitors need to win and hope the clash between Red Star and Cologne is a draw. In that encounter, the latter need a victory to go through.

From a Gunners perspective, it will be intriguing to see which players get a chance to impress. One man who needs minutes is forward Olivier Giroud, with France assistant manager Guy Stephan telling Telefoot (h/t football writer Matt Spiro) his FIFA World Cup place is in danger:

Elsewhere, one of the most fascinating matches in the competition will likely come in Ukraine, when Zorya Luhansk host Athletic Bilbao knowing a win would be good enough for either side to progress.

The visitors have failed to find their best this term and have battled to eight points from their last five games. Athletic did show something in a 0-0 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday, though, and will hope that cohesion is still there for what will be a challenging contest.

As noted by Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, Athletic boss Jose Angel Ziganda has had issues finding the right balance in midfield since taking over:

Elsewhere, Group I leaders Red Bull Salzburg travel to Marseille, with the latter knowing they need a point.

The Ligue 1 side will be aware they are unlikely to push for the domestic title and will want to continue their progress in Europe and make a deep run in the competition.

At their best, Marseille are one of the most exciting attacking teams on the continent, but they have only netted four goals in the Europa League this season.

Per BT Sport Football, they will be looking for the likes of Florian Thauvin to bring his Ligue 1 form to continental competition:

Group F is one of the most finely balanced, with Sheriff, Lokomotiv Moscow and Copenhagen all still capable of being eliminated as well as getting through.

Sheriff, who lead the way on nine points, travel to third-place Copenhagen here.

There are also a couple of eyecatching games between teams to determine who will take top spot in their respective pools.

Zenit St Petersburg need a draw at Real Sociedad to win Group L, but the La Liga outfit will oust them with victory at the Anoeta Stadium.

Atalanta host Lyon in a top-spot shootout too, with both sides on 11 points; if the game finishes 0-0, the Italian side will finish top of Group E, but a draw by any other score will see Lyon take over.