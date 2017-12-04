    Barcelona Loyalty Will Stop Neymar Signing for Real Madrid, Says Luis Suarez

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (R) gestures past Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final football match FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 27, 2017. Barcelona won 3-1. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Luis Suarez believes Neymar's lingering loyalty for Barcelona will ensure he does not join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

    In an interview with Marca's Luis F. Rojo, Suarez dismissed speculation linking the forward with Real: "Not at all. Honestly, I don't see it. I know what Neymar is like and the admiration he had for Barcelona and his team-mates. I don't see him now going to play for Real Madrid."

    Suarez was also asked to give his take on Neymar's decision to leave Barca for PSG in the summer:

    "Neymar is a mature person who was fully aware of the decision he made. Surely he made it with a lot of pain because he was happy here. But, we all have to accept that he was thinking of other challenges and that he wanted to take them on.

    "It was an understandable decision that he took with his family. There is no reproach, but admiration and love for everything that he gave the club and the relationship we had throughout those years."

    Despite his sensational €222 million move in the summer, rumours have already circulated about him joining Los Blancos.

    Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby) reported that Real president Florentino Perez has met with Neymar's father to discuss a potential future move, and Neymar Snr. opened the door to a transfer "in five or six years," per Fox Sports (h/t Metro).

    Neymar himself has shut down such talk. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), after PSG's 7-1 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League in November, he described the speculation as "tiresome."

    He subsequently stormed out of the mixed zone, per Goal:

    The Brazilian has made a sensational start to his time with PSG and has racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in 16 matches.

    The French club will be hoping Neymar can maintain that record and fire them to success in the coming years. A quick exit seems unlikely as PSG will hope he can establish them as a long-term contender in Europe, and they spared no expense in recruiting him.

    As for joining Real in the future, Neymar enjoyed a close relationship with his Barcelona team-mates, Suarez and Lionel Messi in particular, but given his poor relationship with the club following his departure, he may not feel beholden to his former loyalties should Los Blancos pursue him.  

