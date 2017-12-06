Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday's Group Permutations

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Liverpool need a point from their final UEFA Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday to ensure they qualify for the knockout stages of the competition from Group E.

The Reds let a three-goal lead slip in Sevilla last time out, meaning they still have work to do to ensure they progress in the last 16. Spartak also know a win on Merseyside would be enough for them to make it through.

Elsewhere, Napoli must win at Feyenoord and hope Shakhtar Donetsk lose to Manchester City to get through in Group F. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig must better Porto's result in Group G if they're to finish second behind Besiktas, whereas in Group H Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are already through.

Here are the final group-stage fixtures, the viewing details for the matches and a closer look at two of the most fascinating fixtures on Wednesday's schedule.

Wednesday Fixtures

(E) Maribor vs. Sevilla

(E) Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

(F) Feyenoord vs. Napoli

(F) Shakhtar vs. Manchester City

(G) Porto vs. Monaco

(G) RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

(H) Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

(H) Tottenham vs. APOEL

Matches kick off at 7:45 p.m. (GMT) are available on BT Sport (UK) and FOX Sports (US)

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

With a three-goal lead in the bag at Sevilla at half time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would've never envisaged a scenario in which his team would still be battling to secure qualification against Spartak.

But the Reds collapsed in the second period, eventually drawing 3-3. And while they remain massive favourites to take their place in the knockout rounds, there's the potential for a nervy night at Anfield.

Should Liverpool perform to their potential, there shouldn't be an issue. As relayed by the Empire of the Kop Twitter account, the Reds have an incredible amount of attacking options to call upon:

The four players were fielded in the same XI when Liverpool played Spartak previously, and they created a number of chances throughout the clash. However, they lacked a clinical edge in front of goal and were only able to secure a 1-1 draw.

You sense the pattern of the match is unlikely to be altered at Anfield, even though Spartak know they need three points to extend their stay in the competition. They've been in decent form as of late, with four wins and one draw from their last five outings.

Provided Liverpool remain focused in defence and calm in their approach play, the visitors will eventually come out of their shell and leave spaces. That's when the Reds will capitalise with their attacking talent and eventually run out as comfortable winners.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Spartak Moscow

Feyenoord vs. Napoli

A trio of defeats early in the competition delivered a major dent to Napoli's chances of progression in the Champions League. So they deserve credit for giving themselves an opportunity.

A victory over Shakhtar in their previous match was crucial for the Serie A side, as they chopped down the gap to the Ukrainians and ensured they boasted a superior head-to-head record.

Napoli still need favours, though. City have been supreme so far in Group F and are secure as group winners. The Partenopei need them to overcome Shakhtar, although with the Manchester derby coming up on Sunday, it'd be no surprise to see manager Pep Guardiola make a flurry of changes.

The Italians can only focus on themselves at this point, and it'll be intriguing to see how they respond to losing 1-0 to Juventus on Friday. As noted by OptaPaolo, they aren't used to losing games:

Feyenoord have comfortably been the weakest team in this group, although they did show great spirit in their recent 1-0 defeat at City. They'll be keen to sign off their European campaign in style at De Kuip.

The focus for Napoli so far this season has been Serie A, but they will be desperate to make progress in Europe. They will have enough to come through in their clash with Feyenoord, meaning all eyes will be on the group's other game to see whether Shakhtar can stifle City.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-2 Napoli