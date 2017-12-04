Sven Mislintat Says Arsenal Expect to Sign 'A Dembele in Each Transfer Window'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sven Mislintat has told of the pressures awaiting him after becoming Arsenal's new head of recruitment and has joked the club expect him to sign a player of Ousmane Dembele's quality "in each transfer window."

Dembele was one of numerous players Mislintat was largely responsible for recruiting at former club Borussia Dortmund, and he told German newspaper Kicker of the inevitable burden that comes with his reputation (h/t The Independent).

He said: "Going by the press in England and Germany, they expect me to sign a Dembele in each transfer window. I'm being put on an incredibly high pedestal."

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey recently confirmed Mislintat as one of Arsenal's latest backroom signings, along with former Barcelona director of football Raul Sanllehi:

Mislintat's comparison uses one of the more recent successes of his stay as Dortmund transfer head, Dembele, as a barometer for how his work at the Emirates Stadium unfolds.

The French winger moved to the Westfalenstadion from Rennes in July 2016 before being shipped off to Barcelona for massive profit one year later—the kind of business many at Arsenal may hope he can reproduce in north London.

The 45-year-old has a keen eye for spotting talent, either young and upcoming prospects or those more ready to have an instant impact, as evidenced by his signing of stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mislintat established himself as one of Europe's most astute transfer gurus in Dortmund, and commentator Derek Rae disclosed information to suggest the scout knows when he gets a reading of quality from a player:

Dembele and Aubameyang were already known quantities in their respective French settings before moving to Dortmund, but Mislintat's eye had spotted players who would enhance their game tremendously in Germany.

However, broadcaster Jan Aage Fjortoft rightly attested to the fact he still may not entirely run the rule over Arsenal's transfer plans:

The spiralling costs of the transfer market mean it's more important than ever to find value where possible, and Arsenal will be looking to do just that with Mislintat leading their search.