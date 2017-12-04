Chelsea Transfer Target Alex Sandro Reportedly Told He Can Leave Juventus

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has reportedly been informed he can leave the Serie A giants, and they've set a £52 million asking price in order to cash in on their star left-back.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport reported the Brazilian is suffering from a lull in form this season, and it's suggested an agreement has already been struck between the two parties (h/t Greg Johnson of football.london).

Chelsea and Manchester City were linked with Sandro over the summer months, and it appears manager Antonio Conte's chances of reuniting with his old charge have improved in recent days.

Juve manager Massmiliano Allegri recently addressed Sandro's dip in production but portrayed a unified front alongside the player:

Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta wasn't as forgiving in a recent interview with broadcaster Mediaset Premium, and he hinted at an exit for Sandro (h/t MailOnline's Robert Summerscales):

"We have said many times that when a player asks to be sold, regardless of prestige or importance within the team, we are in favour of a sale. When a player is unsatisfied, it is better to let him go.

"In the case of Alex Sandro, he was in full agreement with the idea of remaining with us. His performances are down to his own personal issues that we won't go into here."



Conte already recruited his current left-back from Serie A after landing Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina, but Sandro would be another step up in that area.

Sandro's drop-off in standards this term has even seen him demoted to the bench for periods, and Bleacher Report's Adam Digby recently gave some indication as to how far he's fallen in status in Turin:

Chelsea must decide if spending such an extravagant fee on a player so lacking in form is a worthy investment, particularly when that part of the pitch isn't a problem area as things stand.

Manchester City would likely be firm rivals for the Brazil international after they lost summer signing Benjamin Mendy to a serious knee injury that will keep him sidelined for much of the campaign.

Sandro has another two-and-a-half years left to run on his Juventus contract, but the desire of both him and the club to move on could mean a January transfer is possible.