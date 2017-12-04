    College Football Playoff 2017-18:Updated Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Roquan Smith #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts to winning the game MVP trophy after beating the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    After running at a furious pace for the last four months, the best teams in college football will take a few weeks off to prepare for the College Football Playoff. 

    The Clemson Tigers rightfully secured the No. 1 spot in the rankings with their resume chock full of Top 25 wins and an ACC Championship.

    Conference champions Oklahoma from the Big 12 and Georgia from the SEC slid into second and third spots in Sunday's final playoff ranking, but the real surprise was at No. 4, where Alabama beat out Ohio State. 

    The reveal of the rankings may have shocked some, especially those in Columbus, Ohio, but at first glance we're guaranteed to have a pair of memorable semifinals. 

                    

    Sugar Bowl Preview 

    No. 1 Clemson (Even) vs. No. 4 Alabama

    No matter how far the Tigers and Crimson Tide are separated in the rankings, there won't be an overwhelming favorite for the Sugar Bowl. 

    The odds are even between the foes who have met in each of the last two national championships, but it could change in either direction as the weeks progress. 

    Clemson couldn't come into the Sugar Bowl with more momentum, as it knocked off Miami (FL) 38-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night. 

    The Clemson defense earned three turnovers and forced the Hurricanes to go 3-of-16 on third down. Kendall Joseph and Christian Wilkins led the defense with seven tackles each. 

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Kendall Joseph #34 celebrates with teammates Austin Bryant #7 and Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers after an interception against the Miami Hurricanes in third quarter during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Joseph, a junior linebacker, could end up being a disruption to the Alabama offense, as he's recorded 10 or more solo tackles in three games this season. Wilkins will be a player the Crimson Tide offensive line will have to contain in order to get its running game going. 

    The heartbeat of Alabama's defense is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who can cause havoc in the box as a rusher or when he's out in coverage. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant needs to have his eyes on Fitzpatrick's whereabouts every time he drops back to throw, and if he is able to attack the opposite side of the field with success, it could be a big night for the receiving corps of the Tigers. 

    STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 11: Keith Mixon #23 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs catches a pass as Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Alabama Crimson Tide defends during the second half of an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Sta
    Butch Dill/Getty Images

    If we're using the scores of the last two national championship games to predict the Sugar Bowl, offense should reign supreme, but don't expect a blowout. Alabama has outscored Clemson 76-75 in the pair of title games. 

    Prediction: Clemson 31, Alabama 27

                

    Rose Bowl Preview

    No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

    The first-ever meeting between Oklahoma and Georgia pits the top offense in the FBS against the 18th-best. 

    The Sooners, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, have picked up 7,583 total yards for an average of 583 yards per game. 

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 2: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws during warmups before taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Georgia, which is powered by Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, ranks 18th in total yards with 5,637, but it is 37th in the FBS with 434 yards per game. 

    However, Georgia's biggest strength entering the Rose Bowl might not be its offense. The pass defense of the Bulldogs is second in the FBS in yards per game at 158.3. Only Michigan has a better statistic in that category. 

    In the 28-7 SEC Championship triumph over Auburn, the Bulldogs held Jarrett Stidham to 145 yards and the Auburn quarterback only completed 50 percent of his passes. 

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers is sacked by D'Andre Walker #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C.
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    If the Bulldogs can produce the same efficiency on defense in the Rose Bowl, they'll give themselves a significant chance of advancing to the national championship. 

    Oklahoma, which plays in a league in which defensive performances usually go overlooked, is 40th in the FBS in run defense with 144.1 yards per game, and its 25 points per game ranks 52nd in FBS. 

    Based off those defensive numbers, Georgia should have an easier time silencing the strength of the opposing offense, but containing Mayfield, the nation's leading passer and Heisman Trophy favorite, is no small feat. The same can be said about the Sooners defense when taking on Chubb and Michel. 

    Neither defense is expected to put up a shutout, but whichever unit contains the other team's stars the most and limits the big plays in key scenarios should punch its ticket to Atlanta. 

    Prediction: Georgia 26, Oklahoma 25

                     

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

    All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

    All odds obtained via Oddsshark.com.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Arizona State Hires Herm Edwards as HC

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Gus Malzahn, Auburn Agree to 7-Yr Deal

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      10 Stars Who Should Skip Their Bowl Games

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Complete 40-Game Bowl Schedule 🎳

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report