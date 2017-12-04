College Football Playoff 2017-18:Updated Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After running at a furious pace for the last four months, the best teams in college football will take a few weeks off to prepare for the College Football Playoff.

The Clemson Tigers rightfully secured the No. 1 spot in the rankings with their resume chock full of Top 25 wins and an ACC Championship.

Conference champions Oklahoma from the Big 12 and Georgia from the SEC slid into second and third spots in Sunday's final playoff ranking, but the real surprise was at No. 4, where Alabama beat out Ohio State.

The reveal of the rankings may have shocked some, especially those in Columbus, Ohio, but at first glance we're guaranteed to have a pair of memorable semifinals.

Sugar Bowl Preview

No. 1 Clemson (Even) vs. No. 4 Alabama

No matter how far the Tigers and Crimson Tide are separated in the rankings, there won't be an overwhelming favorite for the Sugar Bowl.

The odds are even between the foes who have met in each of the last two national championships, but it could change in either direction as the weeks progress.

Clemson couldn't come into the Sugar Bowl with more momentum, as it knocked off Miami (FL) 38-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

The Clemson defense earned three turnovers and forced the Hurricanes to go 3-of-16 on third down. Kendall Joseph and Christian Wilkins led the defense with seven tackles each.

Joseph, a junior linebacker, could end up being a disruption to the Alabama offense, as he's recorded 10 or more solo tackles in three games this season. Wilkins will be a player the Crimson Tide offensive line will have to contain in order to get its running game going.

The heartbeat of Alabama's defense is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who can cause havoc in the box as a rusher or when he's out in coverage. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant needs to have his eyes on Fitzpatrick's whereabouts every time he drops back to throw, and if he is able to attack the opposite side of the field with success, it could be a big night for the receiving corps of the Tigers.

If we're using the scores of the last two national championship games to predict the Sugar Bowl, offense should reign supreme, but don't expect a blowout. Alabama has outscored Clemson 76-75 in the pair of title games.

Prediction: Clemson 31, Alabama 27

Rose Bowl Preview

No. 2 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

The first-ever meeting between Oklahoma and Georgia pits the top offense in the FBS against the 18th-best.

The Sooners, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, have picked up 7,583 total yards for an average of 583 yards per game.

Georgia, which is powered by Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, ranks 18th in total yards with 5,637, but it is 37th in the FBS with 434 yards per game.

However, Georgia's biggest strength entering the Rose Bowl might not be its offense. The pass defense of the Bulldogs is second in the FBS in yards per game at 158.3. Only Michigan has a better statistic in that category.

In the 28-7 SEC Championship triumph over Auburn, the Bulldogs held Jarrett Stidham to 145 yards and the Auburn quarterback only completed 50 percent of his passes.

If the Bulldogs can produce the same efficiency on defense in the Rose Bowl, they'll give themselves a significant chance of advancing to the national championship.

Oklahoma, which plays in a league in which defensive performances usually go overlooked, is 40th in the FBS in run defense with 144.1 yards per game, and its 25 points per game ranks 52nd in FBS.

Based off those defensive numbers, Georgia should have an easier time silencing the strength of the opposing offense, but containing Mayfield, the nation's leading passer and Heisman Trophy favorite, is no small feat. The same can be said about the Sooners defense when taking on Chubb and Michel.

Neither defense is expected to put up a shutout, but whichever unit contains the other team's stars the most and limits the big plays in key scenarios should punch its ticket to Atlanta.

Prediction: Georgia 26, Oklahoma 25

