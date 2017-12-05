NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Latest 2017 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

Harry How/Getty Images

Week 13 added a compelling wrinkle to the AFC playoff picture. There's a three-way tie atop the AFC West. At this point, which team looks most equipped to take the division crown?

The Oakland Raiders came into the year as a popular preseason favorite. The Kansas City Chiefs started the season 5-0. The Los Angeles Chargers lost their first four games. Now, none of that matters. All three squads have a 6-6 record and control their own destinies for a division title. The clubs will play one another within the next four weeks.

Despite all the streaks and slumps, it's a four-game season for the AFC West competitors. The team to clinch a postseason berth and a home playoff game will need to put away the press clippings to focus on the task at hand. The Raiders and Chiefs square off at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14. What could possibly help spark the Silver and Black on the road?

We'll also discuss the Green Bay Packers' lingering postseason hopes in the NFC. Why should the fanbase temper expectations on an improbable late-season run?

NFL Week 14 Division Standings

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

3. New York Jets (5-7)

4. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (5-7)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-12)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

3. Houston Texans (4-8)

4. Indianapolis Colts (3-9)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

3. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

4. Denver Broncos (3-9)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

2. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

3. Washington Redskins (5-7)

4. New York Giants (2-10)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

2. Detroit Lions (6-6)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-6)

4. Chicago Bears (3-9)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (9-3)

2. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

3. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)

4. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

Week 14 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2)

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

6. New Orleans Saints (9-3)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

8. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

10. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

12. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (5-7)

15. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

16. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

17. Washington Redskins (5-7)

18. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

19. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

20. Detroit Lions (6-6)

21. Green Bay Packers (6-6)

22. New York Jets (5-7)

23. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

25. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (3-9)

27. Houston Texans (4-8)

28. Denver Broncos (3-9)

29. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

30. Chicago Bears (3-9)

31. New York Giants (2-10)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-12)

No. 13 Los Angeles Chargers Lead as Favorite to win the AFC West?

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The displaced Los Angeles Chargers, who started the season 0-4, have won six of their last eight games.

The surging Chargers look like the best team in the division. The defense has forced 12 turnovers in the last four games, which include Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's awful five-interception performance.

Quarterback Philip Rivers hit his stride in the past month. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and only one interception in the past four outings. In Week 13, wideout Keenan Allen eclipsed 1,000 yards in a single season for the first time since his rookie campaign. The 25-year-old's availability provides a significant boost to the Chargers passing attack.

Running back Melvin Gordon averages 3.7 yards per carry, but Austin Ekeler's ability to quickly hit the running lanes supplements the ground attack. He's ripping off 4.8 yards per rush attempt.

The Chargers have teams with .500 records or worse left on the schedule. It's a great opportunity to claim their first division title since the 2009 campaign.

No. 21 Green Bay Packers Still Alive in NFC North Playoff Picture

So, you're saying there's a chance? At least, that's what you'll hear in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers hoping to return to action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

As a starter, quarterback Brett Hundley has logged a 2-4 record over the past six contests. Barring an injury, he's guaranteed one more game as the leader in the huddle before Rodgers could attempt a comeback.

The Packers travel to FirstEnergy Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the winless Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Obviously, there's a good chance Hundley registers consecutive wins to hold the playoff door open for his team with their best player on the mend.

Rodgers will provide the Packers with a legitimate chance of sneaking through the backdoor to the postseason. However, he's going to face tough competition in the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings in back-to-back weeks if he's cleared to play.

No. 18 Oakland Raiders Sparked by New Defensive Coordinator?

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

After an abysmal showing in Mexico City against the New England Patriots in Week 11, Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio decided to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Since his dismissal, the defense has registered eight sacks. Through the first 10 games, the team logged 14 quarterback takedowns.

It's not a coincidence that John Pagano took over play-calling duties, and the Raiders have been successful at pressuring the pocket ever since. Oakland's new coordinator established his track record for putting quarterbacks on high alert in the same position with the Chargers coaching staff for five seasons.

Now, with Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin and Denico Autry, Pagano has injected life into the Raiders pass rush over the past two games. Still, Oakland's defense needs help in the secondary. In his first start with the New York Giants, quarterback Geno Smith completed 61 percent of his passes on Sunday.

The Raiders don't look as impressive as the Chargers, but they're back in the win column. Despite their four-game skid, the Kansas City Chiefs, who've been able to consistently move the ball on this defense, will provide the toughest challenge for Pagano since taking over as the defensive coordinator.