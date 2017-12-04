    NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Latest Outlook and 2017-18 Super Bowl Odds

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    The new normal cemented itself in NFL Week 14. 

    There, contenders like the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kept right on rolling through any and all competition. Fading pretenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, not so much. 

    As the season starts to head into the home stretch, a would-be bettor doesn't have many opportunities to find as many great season-long lines as they did earlier in the year. Oddsmakers have adjusted accordingly with the surprises now few and far between. 

    With the dust mostly settled, let's reshuffle the power rankings and check in on the updated Super Bowl odds. 

              

    2017 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

    RankTeam
    1Minnesota Vikings (12-1)
    2New England Patriots (13-5)
    3Los Angeles Rams (16-1)
    4New Orleans Saints (12-1)
    5Seattle Seahawks (25-1)
    6Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
    7Pittsburgh Steelers (6-1)
    8Tennessee Titans (33-1)
    9Carolina Panthers (18-1)
    10Los Angeles Chargers (33-1)
    11Jacksonville Jaguars (33-1)
    12Baltimore Ravens (66-1)
    13Atlanta Falcons (12-1)
    14Detroit Lions (66-1)
    15Cincinnati Bengals (75-1)
    16Buffalo Bills (75-1)
    17Dallas Cowboys (75-1)
    18Washington Redskins (300-1)
    19Arizona Cardinals (250-1)
    20Oakland Raiders (66-1)
    21New York Jets (1000-1)
    22Kansas City Chiefs (33-1)
    23Green Bay Packers (75-1)
    24Miami Dolphins (1000-1)
    25Houston Texans (500-1)
    26Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1000-1)
    27Indianapolis Colts (1000-1)
    28Denver Broncos (1000-1)
    29New York Giants (1000-1)
    30San Francisco 49ers (5000-1)
    31Chicago Bears (1000-1)
    32Cleveland Browns (5000-1)
    Author's opinion, odds via OddsShark

                 

    Contender to Know: Seattle Seahawks (25-1)

    1. Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU)

    2. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play?

    3. The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps

    4. This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming

    5. Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More

    6. Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds?

    7. Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances

    8. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12

    9. Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire?

    10. Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances

    11. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11

    12. Fantasy Streamers for Week 11

    13. Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad

    14. Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies

    15. Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances

    16. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10

    17. It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs

    18. Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10

    19. Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds?

    20. NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9

    Right Arrow Icon

    This is why bettors should never, ever count out the Seattle Seahawks. 

    We've seen this story before over the years. Seattle starts slow, turns it on and goes on to make serious noise in the playoffs. It happened again this year when Russell Wilson's team lost two of three to start the season and the only win was a three-point escape from the San Francisco 49ers. 

    Since then, Seattle has lost twice and just took down the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles in 24-10 fashion. The strong Seattle defense held Carson Wentz to a single touchdown pass while Wilson threw three, becoming the first team to hold the Eagles under the 20-point mark all season. 

    Wilson has an easy case for MVP on his hands at this point, as Ross Tucker of NBCSN helped illustrate: 

    The Seahawks haven't had the easiest journey this year. They have losses to Tennessee and Atlanta but wins against these Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. At worst, it shows Wilson's team can hang with anyone in the AFC, provided they make the postseason. 

    For bettors, it's a strong likelihood despite a tough end-of-season stretch including games against Jacksonville and the Rams again. But with the way Wilson keeps elevating the talent around him right now and the team's propensity for turning it on when it matters most, the Seahawks at these sort of odds has to look quite good. 

            

    Forget It: Kansas City Chiefs (33-1)

    1. Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU)

    2. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play?

    3. The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps

    4. This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming

    5. Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More

    6. Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds?

    7. Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances

    8. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12

    9. Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire?

    10. Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances

    11. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11

    12. Fantasy Streamers for Week 11

    13. Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad

    14. Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies

    15. Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances

    16. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10

    17. It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs

    18. Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10

    19. Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds?

    20. NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9

    Right Arrow Icon

    The Chiefs look alluring at a number like this, yet they're one of the biggest no-fly zones available. 

    While still 6-6 and sitting in a solid spot in the AFC West, the Chiefs have now lost four games in a row and six of seven outright. To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL and now have a matching 6-6 record. 

    The Chiefs and quarterback Alex Smith don't exactly sound like a team able to figure this thing out right now. 

    "We're searching, for sure," Smith said, according to ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "Everyone has a hand in it. We've had some games where I think both sides, offense and defense, really felt like they weren't holding up their end for each other. We haven't put them together recently, both sides."

    The most negative development for these Chiefs occurred in Week 13, where they laid a monstrous egg in a 38-31 loss to the New York Jets. Smith threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns, but more concerning is this—the Jets ran the ball 49 times for 157 yards and three scores. They imposed their will, controlled the pace and beat a more talented on-paper team. 

    Kansas City just doesn't look like a team with a ton of fight left. There's an impending quarterback controversy and an odd coaching imbalance that led to 33 passes against 11 rushes in New York. The rest of the schedule is a monster, too, as the Chiefs have to deal with divisional opponents in three of their last four. 

    Even if they slip into the playoffs, this isn't the same team that beat New England and Philadelphia to start the season, now that the injury bug and the rest of the league have caught up to it. 

             

    Favorite Worth the Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers (6-1)

    1. Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling (SPONSORED BY HULU)

    2. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play?

    3. The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps

    4. This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming

    5. Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More

    6. Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds?

    7. Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances

    8. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12

    9. Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire?

    10. Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances

    11. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11

    12. Fantasy Streamers for Week 11

    13. Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad

    14. Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies

    15. Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances

    16. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10

    17. It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs

    18. Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10

    19. Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds?

    20. NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9

    Right Arrow Icon

    It seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have somewhat fallen into the background-noise category when it comes to contenders. 

    Like Seattle, though, the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger tend to turn it on as the season progresses, claiming the AFC North along the way while looking like one of the only teams capable of keeping up with the Patriots. 

    Case in point, the current six-game tear the Steelers ride into Week 13 Monday Night Football, including wins over Kansas City, Detroit and Tennessee. Big Ben, obviously, is a big part of the late-season pushes over the years and what should be another here, as noted by the team's director of communications, Burt Lauten: 

    On the season, Big Ben only has 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Le'Veon Bell is only averaging 3.9 yards per carry. But the offense keeps ticking regardless thanks to the newish tandem of Antonio Brown (1,195 yards, eight touchdowns) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (568 yards, five touchdowns). 

    Meanwhile, the defense is up to 38 sacks and allows just 193.4 passing yards (second), 96 rushing yards (sixth) and 17.5 points (fourth) per game.

    The Steelers haven't always been the most consistent team this year, but they're in a position for good playoff seeding and the usual strong December seems to await. In a weak conference, ignoring Big Ben and the Steelers isn't a wise move. 

              

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds courtesy of OddsShark.  

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Giants Fire Ben McAdoo

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Giants Fire GM Reese After 2-10 Record

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Giants Making a Mistake by Going Back to Eli

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gronk Suspended 1 Game for Late Hit

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report