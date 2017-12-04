NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 14

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Sunday's action from Week 13 taught us some old lessons. No matter how much you count out the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks early in the season, they'll show up as the club bouncers for their respective conferences in December.

Remember when analysts questioned the Patriots defense? For a month, opposing offenses ran up and down the field on New England. Now, teams can't score on defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's unit.

After a Philadelphia Eagles loss, do the Patriots deserve the top spot? Should the Minnesota Vikings jump into the conversation as the best team in the league?

Finally, how much credit should the Seattle Seahawks receive for knocking off the squad with the best record in convincing fashion?

We'll untangle the power rankings before the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Monday Night Football.

Power Rankings Ahead of Week 14

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)*

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

6. New Orleans Saints (9-3)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

8. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

10. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

12. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)*

15. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

16. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

17. Washington Redskins (5-7)

18. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

19. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

20. Detroit Lions (6-6)

21. Green Bay Packers (6-6)

22. New York Jets (5-7)

23. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

25. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (3-9)

27. Houston Texans (4-8)

28. Denver Broncos (3-9)

29. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

30. Chicago Bears (3-9)

31. New York Giants (2-10)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-12)

*Indicates team will play in Monday Night Football game

Notable Rankings

New England Patriots Rise to the Top Spot

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Water is wet, and the Patriots play great football late in the season. No surprise, right? So, it's justifiable to place the defending Super Bowl champions in the top spot.

We heard all the premature buzz about the Patriots going through a down year due to a poor defense, but the chatter faded midseason. New England hasn't allowed more than 17 points since Week 4, which seems like an eternity ago.

The Patriots coaching staff has developed the roster personnel, specifically on the defensive side, and the unit shuts opponents out of the end zone. Many thought linebacker Dont'a Hightower's absence would affect the defense, but we've barely noticed a blip thanks to great coaching and scheme.

New England's toughest challenge won't come until Week 15 against the Steelers. In the meantime, respect head coach Bill Belichick's group as the best team in the league through 13 weeks.

Minnesota Vikings Reach No. 3

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

It took a while to see quarterback Case Keenum as a flourishing starter leading a winning club, but he's the real deal under center.

Minnesota won their eighth consecutive game against an Atlanta Falcons team on the upswing. Keenum contributed to both of the Vikings scores Sunday, and that's all his team needed for a 14-9 victory.

Keenum hasn't thrown an interception in three outings, and the defense limits scoring opportunities. Minnesota doesn't give the game away via turnovers and optimizes its talent on both sides of the ball. The wins rarely feature eye-catching highlights, but the Vikings continue to stack victories.

After defeating the Falcons, no one can question the Vikings' quality of wins over the past two months. They're a legitimate threat, with Keenum, in the NFC. Minnesota will finish a three-game road trip with the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks Still a Gold-Standard Team

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Despite transforming the offense and losing key players in the secondary, the Seahawks remain a contender in the NFC. In the prime-time Sunday Night Football slot, quarterback Russell Wilson and his complementary defense slayed the hottest team in the league.

Without defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor in coverage to challenge quarterback Carson Wentz, Philadelphia only scored 10 points. Seattle's defensive front pressured the pocket and the secondary came up with critical plays to help end the Eagles' nine-game win streak.

Say what you want about the reliance on Wilson to run around and create plays, but running back Mike Davis also contributed to the Seahawks' 24-10 victory with 101 yards from scrimmage.

The ability to maintain a high level of play with key players in street clothes says a lot about the Seahawks coaching staff and preparation. They're primed for a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason.