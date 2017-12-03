Chris Harris Jr. on Adam Gase's Onside Kick Decision: 'He's Mad at Somebody'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase turned heads Sunday during his team's 35-9 victory over the Denver Broncos by attempting an onside kick in the final quarter with a 33-9 advantage.

"He's mad at somebody in this organization," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said of the coach who used to be on Denver's staff, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. "... It looked like he was trying to embarrass us. But I guess that what happens, they haven't won too many games, a big game for them. Guess he wanted to take it personal and guess he still had some bad blood left over from before."

Harris' comments stood out, but he wasn't the only one to say something. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett said he "was pissed," while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders—who worked more closely with Gase, considering he was a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator—had a more understanding approach when he said, "Gase is a savage. ... He loves to win, he loves to embarrass you. That doesn't surprise you."

Legwold explained some of the Broncos assumed any ill-will Gase had toward the organization dated back to the end of the 2014 campaign when general manager John Elway fired then-head coach John Fox. Elway chose Gary Kubiak to take over even though Denver's offense was prolific with Gase and quarterback Peyton Manning leading the way.

According to a tweet from Mike Klis of 9News, a source said Gase's "issue w/ John Elway stems from when Gase was hot HC candidate in 2015 and his belief Elway didn't help his cause."

That may be the case, but Gase's 5-7 Dolphins are sitting in better position than Elway's 3-9 Broncos, who have lost eight games in a row.

Miami is still two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for the final AFC wild-card spot, but Gase knew not to take his foot off the gas with his playoff hopes hanging in the balance. "It's 60 minutes," he said, per Legwold. "I'm not going to slow down."

Attention now turns to Miami's showdown with the 10-2 New England Patriots in its next game. Chances are, Gase won't have to worry about how he comes across attempting an onside kick with a significant lead if the defending champions play up to their abilities.