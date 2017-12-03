Russell Wilson's 3 TDs Lead Seahawks Past Carson Wentz, Eagles on SNF

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The Eagles finally met their match after blowing through the NFL over the past few months.

Despite being short-handed defensively, the Seahawks shut down Philadelphia for a 24-10 home win Sunday night, snapping the visitors' nine-game winning streak in the process.

Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the win to help Seattle improve to 8-4, staying in the thick of the playoff race. The Eagles lost for the first time since Week 2 and now sit at 10-2 on the year.

Wilson has been responsible for nearly all of the Seahawks offense this season, and that continued Sunday with 227 passing yards, 31 rushing yards and zero interceptions.

Still, the big story was the work the defense did to slow down the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL this season.

Even without All-Pro defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, the defense looked as good as ever in the first half while building a 10-3 lead.

Carson Wentz was under pressure for much of the first half and struggled to move the ball, leading to plenty of criticism early:

The Seahawks offense had its problems at times as well, but elite passes from Wilson repeatedly got the team in the end zone. Perfectly directed passes to Jimmy Graham in the first quarter and Tyler Lockett in the third quarter gave his team an advantage:

While Wentz made some quality throws in the second half to keep things close, Wilson remained unstoppable with his arm and his legs.

This downfield pitch, which appeared to be a forward pass on the replay but went unchallenged, helped convert a long third down and continue a drive in the fourth quarter:

Four plays later, Wilson found a wide-open J.D. McKissic for a 15-yard touchdown, extending the Seahawks' lead to 24-10.

Philadelphia's attempt to come back in the final minutes ended on a Wentz interception in the end zone down two scores. The second-year quarterback finished with 348 passing yards—with 141 of those yards and a touchdown going to Nelson Agholor—but it wasn't enough to bring his team back from an early deficit.

The Eagles will stay out west for another tough road test against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Things don't get any easier for the Seahawks either, who will face the Jaguars on the road in a battle of quality defenses.