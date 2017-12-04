NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Predicting Post Monday Night Football Standings

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Week 13 schedule looked promising on paper, thanks to a number of games with significant playoff implications, and Sunday's action fully lived up to the hype.

Perhaps the most important game of the week was the Seahawks' upset of the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, which keeps the NFC playoff race wide open.

Over in the AFC, a loss by the Chiefs and wins by the Raiders and Chargers created a three-way tie atop the AFC West, which should become a thrilling division race down the stretch.

Based on Sunday's results, here's a look at how the teams stack up in the latest power rankings heading into Monday Night Football:

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (9-3)

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

9. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

10. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

13. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

14. Detroit Lions (6-6)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

16. Green Bay Packers (6-6)

17. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

18. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

19. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

20. New York Jets (5-7)

21. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

22. Washington Redskins (5-7)

23. Houston Texans (4-8)

24. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)

25. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

27. Indianapolis Colts (3-9)

28. Denver Broncos (3-9)

29. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

30. Chicago Bears (3-9)

31. New York Giants (2-10)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-12)

When the Seahawks defense lost Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman to injuries, it was easy to doubt their ability to contend in the NFC. Their secondary has been critical to the team's success in recent years and few teams have the depth to replace such critical cornerstones.

On Sunday night, however, despite their depleted secondary, Seattle found a way to hold quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles' potent offense to a season-low 10 points. The victory proved that Seattle's coaching staff has done an exceptional job prepping their backup defensive backs for the increased workload, and the Seahawks still need to be taken seriously as a threat in the NFC.

That said, this was just one win and the Seahawks still have to prove they can compete with top level teams on a weekly basis.

Seattle has yet to beat a team with a winning record on the road this season but will get another chance in Week 14 when they visit Jacksonville. If Seattle can pick up consecutive wins over teams headed to the postseason, that would solidify their spot among the Super Bowl contenders.

13. Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Finding an appropriate spot to rank the Ravens is difficult due to a schedule that has become surprisingly weak thanks to some quarterback injuries.

Baltimore has rattled off three straight wins to climb into the No. 6 slot in the AFC playoff picture, but two of those wins came against Brett Hundley and the Packers, and Tom Savage and the Texans.

Had the Ravens knocked off Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson in those games, it would be much easier to take them seriously as a contender in the AFC. Without a quality win, however, it's harder to view Baltimore as anything more than a beneficiary of those injuries.

More telling than the Ravens' overall record is their record in game against teams with winning records, which sits at 0-4.

In Week 14, the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. If they've really turned a corner and are to be taken seriously in the AFC, this will be their opportunity to prove it to the rest of the league.

21. Kansas City Chiefs

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Amazingly, the Chiefs are still clinging to the lead in the AFC West due to a tiebreaker over the Raiders and Chargers. However, Andy Reid's squad has dropped six of its last seven games and doesn't appear to be on the verge of solving its issues.

The Chiefs' losing started by dropping close games games to the Steelers, Raiders and Cowboys (with Ezekiel Elliott)—all understandable losses. In their last three outings, however, Kansas City has been upended by the lowly Giants, Bills and Jets—three unforgivable losses for a team previously believed to be a Super Bowl contender.

Given the way the Chiefs are playing on both sides of the ball, their slide could get worse before it gets better. Over the next two weeks Kansas City hosts the Raiders and Chargers in pivotal games in the AFC West race.

It's worth pointing out, however, that no matter how bad the Chiefs have looked in recent weeks, wins in both of those games would erase all the losing and put them in the driver's seat of the division once again.

To get back on track, Kansas City has to find a way to get Kareem Hunt rolling again.

After a hot start, Hunt has disappeared and Andy Reid appears to have abandoned the run game almost entirely. On Sunday against the Jets, Hunt matched a season low with just nine carries.