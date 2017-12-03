Rogelio Funes Mori Leads Monterrey to Win vs. Morelia in Liga MX 2nd Leg

JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/Getty Images

A great performance from Rogelio Funes Mori has Monterrey onto the Liga MX finals.

The forward scored a hat trick as part of a 4-0 Rayados win over Morelia Sunday night, giving the favorites a 5-0 aggregate win in the semifinals.

Monterrey will now get a chance to complete its dominant season with an Apertura title, but they will have to get past Tigres in the finals.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the uniqueness of this matchup:

Monterrey was the heavy favorite coming into this round as the top club in the Apertura season, although the final result was far from a foregone conclusion. The two teams fought hard in the first leg, with Morelia only conceding one score on a penalty.

The visitors performed well at the start of this match too, until Funes Mori came through with an opening goal on the 10-minute mark.

Tom Marshall of ESPN described the situation:

Constant mistakes from Morelia only made things worse, with lapses on the defensive end leaving easy scoring attempts for Funes Mori. A handball in the box leading to a penalty only made things worse.

The club's Twitter account provided full highlights of the action:

Maxi Rodriguez of A Football Report summed up the performance:

Just like last game, Morelia controlled most of the action with 60 percent possession, per ESPN FC. It also took 17 shots compared to just 14 from the home team.

However, Monterrey had the better opportunities throughout the day and took advantage with four scores for a blowout victory.

There was concern about the offense suffering without star player Aviles Hurtado, who was injured during the first leg and clearly couldn't recover in time. Still, it was the better team coming into the day and left no doubt with the 5-0 aggregate win.

This now leaves a highly anticipated final between rival clubs from the same city, which should provide quite an atmosphere beginning with the first leg Thursday.