Eli Manning on NFL Future: 'I Plan on Playing Next Year'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Even after missing his first game since his rookie season, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning isn't ready to consider retirement.

"I plan on playing next year," the veteran quarterback said after the Giants' 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The Giants benched Manning for Sunday's game against the Raiders in favor of Geno Smith. The loss caused New York to fall to 2-10 on the season.

Smith had 212 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in only his second start since 2014. Rookie Davis Webb is also likely to see playing time before the end of the year as the Giants attempt to evaluate the position for 2018 and beyond.

Meanwhile, there are question marks about Manning's future after his benching. His contract runs through the 2019 season, although there is an out in the deal after 2018, per Spotrac.

His father, Archie, raised doubts that the 36-year-old will return to the field next year.

"Eli might say, 'I've had enough. I'm feeling good. I've got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I'm healthy. And that's it,'" the former NFL star said of his son, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While Eli's decision might come down to what the Giants decide he seemingly isn't planning to retire at this stage of his career.