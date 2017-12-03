Bill Belichick Apologizes for Rob Gronkowski's Late Hit, Calls It 'Bulls--t'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was apologetic after the game with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott regarding a late hit by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Prescott Rossi of WROC in Rochester, New York, shared a video of the interaction between Belichick and McDermott after New England's 23-3 win. Belichick can be heard saying sorry and describing Gronkowski's hit as "bulls--t" (video contains NSFW language):

Following an interception by Tre'Davious White in the fourth quarter, Gronkowski hit White from behind while he was still on the ground. The Bills confirmed during the game the team's trainers were evaluating White for a possible head injury.

Gronkowski apologized for the play in the locker room and said his frustration had boiled over after referees didn't flag White for a penalty prior to the interception. Jonah Javad of WGRZ in Buffalo, New York, shared the four-time Pro Bowler's comments:

An apology may not stop the NFL from taking action against Gronkowski. Fox Sports officiating expert Dean Blandino said Gronkowski's hit warranted an ejection, and he speculated the league may issue a suspension:

Losing Gronkowski for even one game would be a big blow for New England at this stage of the season.

While the 10-2 Patriots have a four-game lead in the AFC East, the Pittsburgh Steelers can move into a tie for the conference's best record with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. New England and Pittsburgh meet head-to-head in Week 15.

Were the Patriots to suffer another loss between now and the end of the season, that could be all it takes for them to fall out of the top seed ahead of the playoffs.