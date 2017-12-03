Ben McAdoo Says He'll Coach Giants 'As Long as My Key Card Works'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Giants fell to 2-10 with Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum, but head coach Ben McAdoo didn't sound like someone who was ready to be fired in the aftermath.

"I'm gonna coach this team as long as my key card works," he said, per Art Stapleton of The Record.

Giants executive vice president Steve Tisch offered "no comment" on McAdoo's status after the contest, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

That doesn't seem to bode well for McAdoo, considering the 2017 campaign has been a disastrous one for the Giants. They dropped their first five contests, lost wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries, and are now starting Geno Smith at quarterback.

The switch from four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning—a franchise icon who started 210 straight contests—to Smith was particularly notable, although Manning didn't seem to have any ill-will toward the coach after Sunday's loss.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Manning clarified he wasn't "mad" at McAdoo and doesn't want the coach to be fired.

While Manning publicly supported McAdoo, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported in November multiple players anonymously criticized the coach, suggesting he lost the locker room.

Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio didn't paint an enticing picture for McAdoo's future either:

McAdoo is still the coach for now and has four more games remaining in the 2017 campaign to develop some type of momentum heading into the offseason. If he doesn't, his key card may stop working sooner than he'd like.