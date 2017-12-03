Micah Hyde Rips Rob Gronkowski for 'Dirty' Late Hit on Tre'Davious White

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde criticized New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for what he called a "dirty" hit on cornerback Tre'Davious White.

"That's a dirty play, man," Hyde told reporters. "That's not cool. It's amazing to me that you don't get ejected for something like that. It's crazy. He obviously saw him on the ground. It's like a wrestling move. I don't know—elbow, shoulder—I don't know what it was. I saw on the replay it was just a dirty play, man. That's something the NFL talks about all the time about not wanting. If the refs didn't see it live, they had a good chance to see it on the replay. Just a dirty play."

Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness after diving into White after he intercepted Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. The hit drove White's head into the ground and resulted in the rookie being placed in concussion protocol.

"I don't believe in shots like that," Gronkowski said. "I'm not in the business of that. It was a lot of frustration. At that moment, it happened naturally through emotions and frustration."

Other Bills, including coach Sean McDermott and guard Richie Incognito, said they were upset with the play. Hyde did not seem satisfied with the apology.



"It was a dirty play, apology or not," Hyde said. "We'll see him again in a few weeks. You guys will make this a story. I've been a part of plenty of games, whatever sport it might be. There's been dirty plays. Just got to put it past you."

Gronkowski finished the game with nine receptions for 147 yards, setting a season high in both categories.