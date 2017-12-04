NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017-18: AFC, NFC Week 14 Picture, Postseason Predictions

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

There may be no stopping the New England Patriots (10-2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) from capturing their respective divisions and winning the two top seeds in the AFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) may not command the same amount of attention at this point, but they appear to be the two best NFC teams and are also on track for a key confrontation.

All four of those teams are in excellent shape heading into Week 14 and will be playing postseason football barring flat-out disasters.

The Tennessee Titans (8-4) have the lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) in the AFC South, but only because they won their head-to-head meeting in Week 2.

The slumping Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) are technically in first place because they have a better divisional record than the Oakland Raiders (6-6) or Los Angeles Chargers (6-6). However, the Chiefs have lost four straight games and six of seven, and they are faltering badly.

At the moment Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) are in the top two wild-card spots. The Jaguars clearly have an excellent shot at the AFC South in addition to the wild-card spot, while the Ravens have won their last three games and are rounding into top form as the season hits the home stretch.

The Buffalo Bills (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) are still in the running for the wild-card spot, while the New York Jets (5-7) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) would appear to have only remote chances at garnering a spot in the postseason.

The Steelers and Bengals conclude Week 13 with their Monday night matchup.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

In the NFC, the Vikings have the slight edge over the Eagles after Philadelphia's Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The New Orleans Saints (9-3) are in command in the NFC South, and the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) are in first place in the NFC West.

Quarterback Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers (8-4), who were beaten by the Saints in Week 13, and the Seahawks (8-4) are in the two NFC wild-card spots.

The Seahawks supplanted the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons (7-5), who lost at home to the Vikings Sunday.

The Detroit Lions (6-6), Green Bay Packers (6-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) are chasing the wild-card leaders, but they need a two-game swing in the final month of the season.

Predictions

Look for the New England Patriots to end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC followed by the Steelers in the No. 2 spot.

The Tennessee Titans should outlast the Jaguars for the AFC South title, and we see the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Raiders and the Chiefs in the AFC West. The Jaguars and Ravens will command the two AFC wild-card playoff spots.

While the Eagles fell just behind the Vikings for the No. 1 spot in the NFC with their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks, we see the two teams reversing their position by the end of the season.

The Saints and Rams will win the NFC South and West, respectively.

The Panthers are an up-and-down team, but they will hold on to earn a wild-card spot. The Seahawks have too much grit for the Falcons at this point, and they will maintain their lead for the other wild-card spot.