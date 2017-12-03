Darron Lee Inactive, Mo Wilkerson Benched for Showing Up Late to Team Events

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets earned an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, but the coaching staff also had to deal with some internal discipline for some key players on the defense.

According to Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com, linebacker Darron Lee was a healthy scratch after showing up late to practice on Saturday. Defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson missed almost the first quarter for being late to a team meeting.

Wilkerson responded with a big effort against the Chiefs, leading the team with six tackles. He also had a half-sack in what became a 38-31 win.

The 28-year-old has been a fixture on the Jets defensive line throughout his seven-year career, starting at least 13 games each season while earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. He finished with a career-high 12 sacks that year.

While his stats haven't been as good in 2017, he remains a key player and a leader on an otherwise young roster.

Lee is one of those young players as a first-round pick from the 2016 draft. He entered the week second on the team with 73 tackles, trailing only Demario Davis.

The team will hope he can learn from this mistake and return to the field in Week 14 as good as ever.