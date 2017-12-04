7 Keys to Victory in Pittsburgh Steelers' MNF Matchup with Cincinnati Bengals

7 of 7

Though it's only Week 13, the future appears to be on the Steelers' minds. And that could be a major problem on Monday night. The Steelers need to take care that they don't focus so much on the games which follow their meeting with the Bengals that they overlook Cincinnati all the way to a loss.

The Steelers are 9-2 heading into Monday night and are the top seed in the AFC. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 5-6 and clinging to the chance to reach the playoffs as a wild-card team.

Not only does that give the Bengals a lot more to fight for, it also means the Steelers need to avoid distractions. Yet, it appears that Week 15—when the Steelers host the New England Patriots—is the only game circled in red on their upcoming schedule.

Last week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told ESPN's Tony Dungy the Patriots contest will "be fireworks" and added he anticipates it will be the first of two meetings between the two much as it was last year when Pittsburgh and New England met in both the regular season and in the AFC Championship game. Steelers safety Mike Mitchell also has the Patriots on his mind, saying that while he's "going to prepare" for the Bengals, he, too, is thinking ahead.

While it's understandable—the Steelers fell both times to the Patriots last year and have since focused their attention to making the dynasty their newest, biggest rivals—it also means Pittsburgh and its coaches are somewhat distracted about what's to come in two weeks.

Between then and now, though, are two key AFC North battles, first against the Bengals and next Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Neither the Ravens nor the Bengals are the quality of opponent they used to be, but both are on the verge of reaching the postseason, boast two-game win streaks and are aware they can spoil the Steelers' hopes of playoff home-field advantage as well as a first-round bye. The Bengals need to be the only team on the Steelers' minds come Monday; Week 15 cannot be won in Week 13.