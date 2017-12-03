Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Talks Summer Exit Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has said manager Luciano Spalletti was key to him staying at the club in the summer despite strong interest from Manchester United.

As noted by Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, the Red Devils were close to agreeing a deal for the Croatian worth £45 million in the summer, although he eventually ended up staying at the San Siro.

Speaking about the interest after Inter's 5-0 win over Chievo on Sunday in Serie A, Perisic outlined how crucial Spalletti was in him sticking around, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Goal).

"Spalletti told us that every player is important and we got proof of that in the win, as even those who haven't had as much space made their mark," said the 28-year-old. "Spalletti was extremely important in convincing me to stay."

Perisic was talking after he turned in a stunning performance at the San Siro, grabbing a hat-trick and helping his side take top spot at the summit of Serie A. As noted by David Amoyal of ESPN FC, he's been a crucial part of the team's excellent season so far:

After putting in performances like this, the Inter fanbase will be delighted Perisic did end up staying at the club. In September, he signed a new five-year deal too.

At the moment, it's difficult to argue against his decision to remain in Milan, as Inter look to be serious contenders to win the Scudetto. Under Spalletti the side have found an identity, in Mauro Icardi, they possess a tremendous goalscorer, and in Perisic, they also boast a creative force of nature.

Additionally, they're also one of the most organised sides in European football, as Bleacher Report UK noted:

Perisic contributes all over the field, a quality that would have no doubt appealed to United manager Jose Mourinho.

On the left wing, he attacks his full-backs on the inside and outside, makes smart runs into the box and offers a unique physical threat in this portion of the pitch. They're attributes that align well with what's expected of players in English football.

United would've benefitted from having that type of option in the squad, although Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted earlier in the campaign that not signing the Croatian has provided others with opportunities:

Additionally, the Red Devils also have intricate options to operate in a similar role in the form of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. And in recent weeks, Jesse Lingard has proved himself as an extremely useful option, following tactical instructions, working hard and chipping in with some crucial goals too.

Still, watching performances like the one Perisic turned in on Sunday will make United fans a little disappointed a deal wasn't done in the end.