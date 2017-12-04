Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Elsa/Getty Images

Whether you are beginning the fantasy football playoffs or scrambling in the final weeks of the regular season, it's important to have your best lineup possible.

You still need to focus on matchups, especially when your players are facing a shutdown pass defense such as Jacksonville or a shutdown run defense like Philadelphia. However, you don't want to bench your best players with your season on the line.

Trust the men who got you here and have been playing well as of late, although don't be afraid to keep a look out for potential sleepers on the waiver wire.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady at MIA

2. Carson Wentz at LAR

3. Russell Wilson at JAX

4. Kirk Cousins at LAC

5. Jared Goff vs. PHI

6. Cam Newton vs. MIN

7. Drew Brees at ATL

8. Philip Rivers vs. WAS

9. Alex Smith vs. OAK

10. Matt Ryan vs. NO

Russell Wilson has been nearly unstoppable in fantasy football this season, doing just about everything to keep the Seahawks afloat. He gets passing yards, rushing yards and a lot of scores just about every week.

There should be legitimate concern about facing a Jaguars defense that features elite cornerbacks and a scary pass rush, but it shouldn't be enough to second-guess him in your lineup.

On the other hand, Alex Smith looks like he is back after a quiet few weeks with the Chiefs. He had 366 yards and four touchdowns against the Jets and did it by getting the ball to his best players, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

If he can keep that up, he could be ready for another huge showing against the Raiders.

Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell vs. BAL

2. LeSean McCoy vs. IND

3. Todd Gurley vs. PHI

4. Melvin Gordon vs. WAS

5. Alvin Kamara at ATL

6. Leonard Fournette vs. SEA

7. Devonta Freeman vs. NO

8. Jordan Howard at CIN

9. Mark Ingram at ATL

10. Dion Lewis at MIA

11. Lamar Miller vs. SF

12. Kareem Hunt vs. OAK

13. Samaje Perine at LAC

14. Carlos Hyde at HOU

15. Alfred Morris at NYG

16. Christian McCaffrey vs. MIN

17. Jamaal Williams at CLE

18. Joe Mixon vs. CHI

19. Alex Collins at PIT

20. Kenyon Drake vs. NE

21. Latavius Murray at CAR

22. Marshawn Lynch at KC

23. Jerick McKinnon at CAR

24. Orleans Darkwa vs. DAL

25. Rex Burkhead at MIA

26. Adrian Peterson vs. TEN

27. DeMarco Murray at ARI

28. Jay Ajayi at LAR

29. Doug Martin vs. DET

30. Isaiah Crowell vs. GB

Kareem Hunt is likely still worth a start in most leagues based on his upside and ability to pick up yardage, but he is far from a top player at this point in the year. He tied a season low with just nine carries Sunday against the Jets and hasn't scored since Week 3.

Fellow rookie Alvin Kamara doesn't have that problem. Even while splitting time with Mark Ingram, he has become one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. The league's Twitter account noted the unique class he is already in:

He continues to get more touches, which means more chances for big plays.

Additionally, after strong performances in Week 13, midseason pickups such as Alfred Morris, Kenyan Drake and Alex Collins all seem trustworthy options to ride with as you reach your biggest games.

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown vs. BAL

2. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF

3. Keenan Allen vs. WAS

4. A.J. Green vs. CHI

5. Dez Bryant at NYG

6. Julio Jones vs. NO

7. Brandin Cooks at MIA

8. Davante Adams at CLE

9. Alshon Jeffery at LAR

10. Adam Thielen at CAR

11. Tyreek Hill vs. OAK

12. Mike Evans vs. DET

13. Marvin Jones at TB

14. Michael Thomas at ATL

15. Golden Tate at TB

16. Larry Fitzgerald vs. TEN

17. Devin Funchess vs. MIN

18. Doug Baldwin at JAX

19. Michael Crabtree at KC

20. Sterling Shepard vs. DAL

21. Stefon Diggs at CAR

22. Robby Anderson at DEN

23. Josh Gordon vs. GB

24. Amari Cooper at KC

25. Demaryius Thomas vs. NYJ

26. Nelson Agholor at LAR

27. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BAL

28. Jamison Crowder at LAC

29. Jarvis Landry vs. NE

30. Marqise Lee vs. SEA

The Redskins have talented players in their secondary, but the unit has been beaten repeatedly in recent weeks. This is great news for Keenan Allen, who has been one of the hottest players in the NFL, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN:

This has given him an average of 22.6 points per game over the past three weeks in standard fantasy leagues and much more in points-per-reception leagues. If he keeps it up, he will help many people win their leagues.

Josh Gordon's return to the field after about three years was a major story Sunday, and he showed his ability against a tough secondary with four catches for 85 yards. It was also obvious how much the Browns wanted to get the ball to the receiver with 11 targets on the day.

Not only should you pick him up if he is still available in your league, but you can start him with confidence against the Packers.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski at MIA

2. Zach Ertz at LAR

3. Travis Kelce vs. OAK

4. Jimmy Graham at JAX

5. Delanie Walker at ARI

6. Evan Engram vs. DAL

7. Kyle Rudolph at CAR

8. Jack Doyle at BUF

9. Hunter Henry vs. WAS

10. Charles Clay vs. IND

It has been a steep decline at tight end behind the trio of Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce, but other players have stepped up to become somewhat reliable options as of late.

Jimmy Graham is always a threat for touchdowns, while Delanie Walker has gotten in the end zone two weeks in a row.

Evan Engram remains a talented weapon for a Giants team that lacks alternatives, while Kyle Rudolph now has three scores in the last two games for the Vikings.

It is virtually a tossup after that, but the top seven (assuming Ertz is healthy) have created some separation.

Waiver Wire Adds

Jermaine Kearse, WR, Jets

Facing the Denver Broncos defense usually isn't ideal, but Jermaine Kearse has been red hot for the Jets as of late.

Even with Robby Anderson becoming a consistent weapon for Josh McCown, Kearse stepped up with nine catches for 157 yards on 10 targets in Week 13, all best on the team. He also led the team with 11 targets in Week 12, going for 105 yards and seven catches.

Coming into the year, it would have been tough to predict multiple Jets receiver being fantasy relevant on a given week. However, both Kearse and Anderson have been good enough to put in your lineup, even against the Broncos.

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers

Doug Martin missed Sunday's game due to a concussion, but based on the way Peyton Barber has played, the Buccaneers might not rush the starter back from injury.

After scoring two touchdowns off the bench last week, Barber rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries against the Packers in Week 13. He also added four catches for 41 yards in the loss.

Pewter Report had high praise for the runner:

It's important to follow Martin's injury information, but if he is starting, Barber could be a great option against the inconsistent Lions defense next week.

Tion Green, RB, Lions

It's too early to trust Tion Green as a starter for fantasy teams, but if you have space on your bench, the running back might be worth the speculative add.

The undrafted free agent saw the first action of his NFL career this week and stepped up with 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had 33 yards on his first carry and showed a lot of toughness with his score:

Detroit has dynamic running backs in Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, but they have been lacking a between-the-tackles threat who can get the yards inside. Based on what Green showed, he can be that difference-maker who can also be trusted near the goal line.