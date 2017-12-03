Raheem Sterling Contract Reportedly Will Make Him PL's Top Earner Amid Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly set to make Raheem Sterling the highest earner in the Premier League.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the Sky Blues are set to offer the winger a new contract exceeding £300,000 per week having brought forward their plans to give him a new deal at the end of the season.

Sterling has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, reportedly worth £180,000 per week.

The 22-year-old was linked with Arsenal in the summer, and the Gunners are set to pursue him once again in a possible swap deal with Alexis Sanchez in January, according to a recent report from MailOnline's David Kent.

Sterling is enjoying the best campaign of his career thus far. In midweek he added to his haul of goals with a late winner against Southampton, per The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke:

The England international is on course to surpass 20 goals this season, having previously achieved a career-high tally of 11 in all competitions in a single campaign.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe and the Times' Henry Winter hailed Sterling's development after he scored the winner:

Sterling has improved dramatically under City boss Pep Guardiola.

While his talent has always been evident, he is now far more consistent and incisive in the final third than he was during his Liverpool days or his first season at the Etihad Stadium under Manuel Pellegrini.

The coach is not claiming responsibility for his development, though, per Goal:

In the past many Arsenal fans may have scoffed at the idea of exchanging a player of Sanchez's calibre for Sterling, particularly after the Chilean netted 30 times last season, but with his contract running down and his form well below last year's standard, it would make for an excellent move on the Gunners' part.

However, City can potentially land Sanchez for free in the summer, so giving up one of their brightest young stars to get him would be baffling, all the more so when he's in this kind of form.

The Citizens recognise the asset they have in Sterling, and it seems they're willing to do what it takes to secure his long-term future at the club at any cost.