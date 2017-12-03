Tom Brady's Father Emailed Archie Manning After Eli's Benching by Giants

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Tom Brady Sr., the father of the New England Patriots quarterback, wrote Archie Manning an email of support following Eli's benching by the New York Giants.

"He wrote me a beautiful message about what Eli has meant to the Giants and to the league," Archie Manning told ESPN's Ian O'Connor on Sunday. "His email summed up the way Eli has carried himself during all of his years with the Giants and how that type of thing is important in our league at a time when maybe some of those things are breaking down. It was very meaningful to us."

Eli Manning's two Super Bowl victories with New York came at the expense of Brady and the Patriots, who were heavy favorites in both contests. Manning was benched this week in favor of Geno Smith, snapping a consecutive starts streak of 210—the second longest for a quarterback in NFL history.