NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. And as that all-important time on the football calendar grows ever nearer, some of the game's biggest fantasy stars are peaking.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith threw all over the New York Jets in a loss. And one of his favorite receivers, Travis Kelce, reaped plenty of rewards.

Those two, and others from all over the league, are helping to crystallize the playoff picture.

Week 13 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Redskins 14-38 Cowboys DAL D/ST 14 points allowed, 2 INTs, 2 fumbles recovered, TD Vikings 14-9 Falcons Case Keenum 25-of-30, 227 yds, 2 TDs 49ers 15-14 Bears Robbie Gould 5-of-5 FGs Patriots 23-3 Bills Rex Burkhead 78 rush yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec, 25 yds Buccaneers 20-26 Packers Jamaal Williams 113 rush yds, TD Colts 10-30 Jaguars Blake Bortles 26-of-35, 309 yds, 2 TDs, 27 rush yds Lions 20-44 Ravens Alex Collins 75 rush yds, 2 TDs, 2 rec, 23 yds Chiefs 31-38 Jets Alex Smith 19-of-33, 366 yds, 4 TDs, 70 rush yds Broncos 9-35 Dolphins MIA D/ST 9 points allowed, 3 INTs, TD Texans 13-24 Titans Marcus Mariota 15-of-23, 150 yds, TD, 23 rush yds, TD Yahoo

Week 13 Playoff Standings AFC Division Leaders W L Patriots 10 2 Steelers 9 2 Jaguars 8 4 Chiefs 6 6 AFC Wild Card W L Titans 8 4 Ravens 7 5 NFC Division Leaders W L Eagles 10 1 Vikings 10 2 Rams 8 3 Saints 8 3 NFC Wild Card W L Panthers 8 3 Seahawks 7 4 Yahoo

Travis Kelce

The Chiefs tight end was a machine in the receiving game, piling up 94 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

The NFL shared video of one of Kelce's scores on this 36-yard strike from Smith:

Kansas City has struggled mightily since its 5-0 start, dropping six of its last seven. And even though Sunday's performance ended with another L, it may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The offense finally clicked in, and it was thanks to the three most important players: Smith, Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Thanks to the ineptitude of the AFC West, Kansas City is still very much in play for a division title, despite the rough stretch. And they might even still be the favorite if this version of Kelce is here to stay.

Alex Smith

Smith was piping hot through the first five games of the season. He averaged 24.2 completions on 31.6 attempts, 2.2 touchdowns and 278.2 yards. He didn't throw a single interception. And his passer rating was a ridiculous 125.8.

Over his next six, Smith was much more pedestrian. His average game was 22.2-of-35.2 for 247 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 0.7 interceptions. His passer rating was 88.6.

So, Week 13's 366 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions looks like a return to form. And he picked up some fantasy points with his feet too, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

It should come as no surprise that Kansas City's offense seems to go as Smith goes. If he can lock in and finish the season the way he started it, the Chiefs are poised to rebound from their rough stretch.

Rex Burkhead

The New England Patriots have a knack for taking relatively unknown players to new heights. This season's most striking example may be running back Rex Burkhead.

Through his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burkhead had 375 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries. He also had 34 receptions and one receiving touchdown.

After going for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on Sunday, Burkhead is up to 244 yards and three rushing scores with New England. He's added another 204 yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches as a receiver.

After one season as a Patriot, he's nearly doubled his career production after four years in Cincinnati.

Blake Bortles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had his best game since Week 3 on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He went for 309 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 26-of-35 attempts.

He got some help from receivers like Marqise Lee, as seen here on the NFL's account:

When Bortles can back up Jacksonville's typically solid defense with a performance like this, the Jaguars look like a completely different team.