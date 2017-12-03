    NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

    Andy BaileyFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 03: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammate Alex Smith #11 in the first quarter against the New York Jets on December 03, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. And as that all-important time on the football calendar grows ever nearer, some of the game's biggest fantasy stars are peaking.

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith threw all over the New York Jets in a loss. And one of his favorite receivers, Travis Kelce, reaped plenty of rewards.

    Those two, and others from all over the league, are helping to crystallize the playoff picture.

    Week 13 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Redskins14-38CowboysDAL D/ST14 points allowed, 2 INTs, 2 fumbles recovered, TD
    Vikings14-9FalconsCase Keenum25-of-30, 227 yds, 2 TDs
    49ers15-14BearsRobbie Gould5-of-5 FGs
    Patriots23-3BillsRex Burkhead78 rush yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec, 25 yds
    Buccaneers20-26PackersJamaal Williams113 rush yds, TD
    Colts10-30JaguarsBlake Bortles26-of-35, 309 yds, 2 TDs, 27 rush yds
    Lions20-44RavensAlex Collins75 rush yds, 2 TDs, 2 rec, 23 yds
    Chiefs31-38JetsAlex Smith19-of-33, 366 yds, 4 TDs, 70 rush yds
    Broncos9-35DolphinsMIA D/ST9 points allowed, 3 INTs, TD
    Texans13-24TitansMarcus Mariota15-of-23, 150 yds, TD, 23 rush yds, TD
    Yahoo
    Week 13 Playoff Standings
    AFC Division LeadersWL
    Patriots102
    Steelers92
    Jaguars84
    Chiefs66
    AFC Wild CardWL
    Titans84
    Ravens75
    NFC Division LeadersWL
    Eagles101
    Vikings102
    Rams83
    Saints83
    NFC Wild CardWL
    Panthers83
    Seahawks74
    Yahoo

           

    Travis Kelce

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 03: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty I
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    The Chiefs tight end was a machine in the receiving game, piling up 94 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

    The NFL shared video of one of Kelce's scores on this 36-yard strike from Smith:

    Kansas City has struggled mightily since its 5-0 start, dropping six of its last seven. And even though Sunday's performance ended with another L, it may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

    The offense finally clicked in, and it was thanks to the three most important players: Smith, Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

    Thanks to the ineptitude of the AFC West, Kansas City is still very much in play for a division title, despite the rough stretch. And they might even still be the favorite if this version of Kelce is here to stay.

          

    Alex Smith

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 03: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to make a pass during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Smith was piping hot through the first five games of the season. He averaged 24.2 completions on 31.6 attempts, 2.2 touchdowns and 278.2 yards. He didn't throw a single interception. And his passer rating was a ridiculous 125.8.

    Over his next six, Smith was much more pedestrian. His average game was 22.2-of-35.2 for 247 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 0.7 interceptions. His passer rating was 88.6.

    So, Week 13's 366 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions looks like a return to form. And he picked up some fantasy points with his feet too, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

    It should come as no surprise that Kansas City's offense seems to go as Smith goes. If he can lock in and finish the season the way he started it, the Chiefs are poised to rebound from their rough stretch.

            

    Rex Burkhead

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots have a knack for taking relatively unknown players to new heights. This season's most striking example may be running back Rex Burkhead.

    Through his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burkhead had 375 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries. He also had 34 receptions and one receiving touchdown.

    After going for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on Sunday, Burkhead is up to 244 yards and three rushing scores with New England. He's added another 204 yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches as a receiver.

    After one season as a Patriot, he's nearly doubled his career production after four years in Cincinnati.

         

    Blake Bortles

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 03: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass in the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Field on December 3, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images
    Logan Bowles/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had his best game since Week 3 on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He went for 309 yards, two touchdowns and no picks on 26-of-35 attempts.

    He got some help from receivers like Marqise Lee, as seen here on the NFL's account:

    When Bortles can back up Jacksonville's typically solid defense with a performance like this, the Jaguars look like a completely different team.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russell Wilson Is Greatest 1-Man Show in NFL

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tyrod (Knee) Carted Off, Out for Game

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stafford Suffers Bruised Hand vs. Ravens

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report