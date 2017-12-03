    Giants Fans Chant for Eli Manning Ahead of Game at Raiders

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    History will be made Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum when the New York Giants start a quarterback other than Eli Manning for the first time in 211 regular-season games.

    Hours ahead of the contest against the Oakland Raiders, fans of the Giants voiced their displeasure with coach Ben McAdoo's decision to insert Geno Smith into the starting lineup.

    Big Blue supporters, many of whom wore Manning jerseys, chanted "Eli Manning, that's our quarterback" in the stands:

    Earlier in the afternoon, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported a group of ex-Giants players may wear Manning jerseys for next week's game versus the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

    [Twitter]

